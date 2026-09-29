Thousands arrive at Hebron’s Cave of the Patriarchs for Sukkot prayers

Some 10,000 Jewish worshipers gathered on Tuesday morning at the Cave of the Patriarchs in the Old City of Hebron to mark the 60th anniversary of the revival of Jewish presence in the ancient city.

The visitors participated in the morning service, led by Chief Rabbi of Safed Shmuel Eliyahu at the outside compound, outlet Arutz Sheva reported.

Chief Rabbi of Hebron Rabbi Yitzhak Schwartz, Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Israeli Heritage Minister Amichai Eliyahu also attended the event, according to the report.

The Jewish Community of Hebron posted footage from the scene on its Facebook page, describing the atmosphere in Hebrew as “likely the closest experience to the joy of the pilgrimage to the Temple.”

The Israel Police said on Monday night that the Judea and Samaria District made extensive preparations during the intermediate days of Sukkot to enable access of Jewish visitors to the entire compound.

District police officers, assisted by Judea and Samaria Border Police officers and the Israel Defense Forces, are maintaining public order and security throughout the area.

The police further noted that 20,000 people had already visited the Cave of the Patriarchs over the past 24 hours, as visitors are expected to continue to flock to the compound until Sept. 30.