IDF extends alert times for 49 northern Israeli communities

The Israel Defense Forces announced on Thursday that the time-to-shelter warning for incoming rockets and drones would be extended for 49 communities in northern Israel starting at 4 p.m.

Since the latest round of fighting with Hezbollah started on March 2, these communities in the upper, lower and central Galilee have had warning times of only 30 seconds.

Starting at 4 p.m. on Thursday, this period would be extended from 30 to 45 seconds for 46 communities and from 30 to 60 seconds in three communities, said IDF Home Front Command.

“The Command continues to deepen, learn, and test solutions that will strengthen the protection of human life, while maintaining ongoing dialogue with local authorities, field visits, and direct learning of emerging needs,” said OC Home Front Command Maj. Gen. Shai Klapper.

“As part of this, a change in warning times is now being implemented in additional communities in the north. This move is part of an orderly, responsible process based on accumulated experience. The extension of the times is intended to enable optimal preparation in an emergency and thereby strengthen the level of security and protection of residents’ lives,” he added.

The IDF noted that it will continue to reevaluate warning times in these communities and additional areas according to capability and operational conditions.

Despite the official ceasefire that went into effect on April 17, skirmishes in Lebanon continue, with the Iranian-backed proxy group firing missiles at communities in northern Israel and at Israeli troops, some of whom are operating in Southern Lebanon.

On Wednesday night, the IDF carried out a strike in Beirut for the first time in nearly a month, targeting the commander of the terrorist group’s Radwan Force.

The last strike on Beirut’s capital took place on April 8.