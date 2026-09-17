IDF launches surprise nationwide drill

The Israel Defense Forces on Thursday morning launched a pre-planned surprise exercise at several locations across the country to test IDF Home Front Command and Technology and Logistics Directorate preparedness for unexpected operational scenarios.

The IDF said increased movement of security forces, military medical personnel and vehicles would be noticeable in various areas during the exercise, which was scheduled to continue until the afternoon. The military stressed that the activity did not indicate an actual security incident.

“The exercise was planned as part of the 2026 training schedule,” it added.

The IDF held a surprise nationwide exercise on Sept. 6 to test the its readiness for a sudden, large-scale multi-front scenario ahead of the High Holidays. The Israeli Navy in August conducted a branch-wide exercise, its largest since the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led terrorist attacks, staging drills in the Mediterranean and Red Seas. The Israel Police conducted its own nationwide exercise in the country’s northern and central regions in July as part of the force’s annual training program, testing readiness for terrorist attacks and civilian emergencies.