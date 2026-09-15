Shin Bet, police arrest Arab-Israeli teen suspected of planning terror attack

The Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Police announced on Tuesday the arrest of a 19-year-old Israeli citizen from the Arab city of Kafr Qassem in central Israel, saying he was in the planning stages of a terrorist attack.

According to the joint statement, investigators found that Issa was “heavily influenced” by the May 2021 riots in mixed Jewish-Arab cities and the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led massacre.

The agencies said Mustafa Issa searched for combat manuals, downloaded instructions for making explosive devices and attempted to manufacture bombs from various materials.

שב"כ וימ"ר שרון עצרו אזרח ישראלי תושב כפר קאסם שתכנן לבצע פיגוע



בפעילות משותפת של שירות הביטחון הכללי ומשטרת ישראל, נעצר לחקירה בשבועות האחרונים מוסטפא עיסא, תושב כפר קאסם בן 19, בחשד לקידום פעילות טרור



מהחקירה עלה כי מוסטפא, אשר הושפע רבות מאירוע שומר חומות ומאירועי השבעה… pic.twitter.com/5zDZ9kAriA — משטרת ישראל (@IL_police) September 15, 2026

Training equipment and airsoft guns were seized during his arrest.

Ynet reported that Issa volunteered through Israel’s national service program with Fire and Rescue Services and was arrested about a month ago on suspicion of promoting terrorist activity and planning attacks. According to the report, citing investigators, Issa volunteered at a fire station in central Israel and allegedly planned an attack on a strategic site to which he had access through his duties.

Following the investigation, prosecutors filed a declaration with Israel’s Central District Court signaling their intention to indict him and seek his detention pending trial. The filing is not itself an indictment and does not automatically authorize his continued detention.

“The ISA and Israel Police view with the utmost severity any involvement by citizens in terrorist activity that endangers national security,” the statement read. “The security agencies will continue to use all means at their disposal to thwart threats and ensure that those involved are brought to justice to the fullest extent of the law.”

Israel Defense Forces soldiers over the weekend apprehended a terrorist in the Hebron area of Judea who was planning a shooting attack against Israeli civilians during Rosh Hashanah, the military said on Monday.

Terrorist Abd al-Rahman intended to carry out the attack “in the immediate time frame,” according to a military statement.

The arrest operation was guided by the Shin Bet, the army said.

“IDF soldiers continue to operate to thwart terrorism throughout Judea and Samaria,” it added.