Israel Police launch nationwide emergency drill

The Israel Police began a nationwide exercise in the country’s northern and central regions on Wednesday as part of the force’s annual training program.

Police said the drill is intended to strengthen operational preparedness for emergency events and will involve practicing complex, multi-arena emergency scenarios, with an emphasis on terror attacks, civilian emergency situations and the deployment of forces on a wide scale.

The goal, police said, is to preserve and enhance the competence, readiness and operational response of all police forces, with particular emphasis during the exercise on command-and-control processes, cooperation and synchronization between organizations.

According to the statement, the public should expect noticeable, heavy movement of security forces, patrol vehicles, a helicopter and emergency vehicles on major routes and in various areas in the north of the country, the coastal sector and the center, with possible localized closures and changes to traffic arrangements.

Police asked the public to remain alert, follow the instructions of officers in the field and avoid unnecessary gatherings in the exercise areas.

“The Israel Police will continue to work at all times, in routine and in emergency, to improve readiness and raise operational competence,” the statement concluded. “Exercises of this kind constitute a central pillar of its ability to provide a rapid, professional and determined response to any scenario, in order to safeguard public safety and security.”