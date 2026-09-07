Zamir: ‘The IDF is fit, prepared and ready to defend the State of Israel’

Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir said on Sunday that “anyone who attempts to harm the State of Israel and its civilians will encounter a determined IDF that is prepared and ready, and will pay an immediate and very heavy price.”

His remarks were delivered during a surprise military exercise at the Ground Training Center in the Negev Desert, according to the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit.

The IDF launched an unannounced nationwide readiness drill, dubbed “Breaking Dawn 2.0,” early on Sunday morning to test its preparedness for a sudden, large-scale multi-front conflict ahead of the upcoming High Holidays.

Visiting the training center, Zamir observed the readiness of the troops, as well as the activation of alert forces and reserves, decision-making processes and the operational response across all levels of command, the army said.

Speaking to the troops on the ground, the military chief stated, “Today’s exercise constitutes another step in implementing the lessons of [the Hamas-led invasion into Israel on Oct. 7, 2023,] and examining the IDF’s readiness for a scenario involving a surprise war.”

“We are assessing the readiness of the forces and demanding that they meet the highest standard at every level—from the soldier at a position or outpost, through the command and control centers and headquarters, to the General Staff; from the soldier in the field to the Chief of the General Staff,” Zamir continued, according to the IDF.

He further noted that the IDF is “changing, correcting and strengthening” its methods in order to be better prepared for every scenario.

“The IDF is fit, prepared and ready to defend the State of Israel, and is also prepared to take the initiative and strike anyone who attempts to harm us,” Zamir stressed.

Additional commanders present at the drill were Head of the Operations Directorate Maj. Gen. Itzik Cohen; Commander of the Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor; Commander of the Ground Training Center Brig. Gen. Yaniv Barot; Commander of the 98th Division Brig. Gen. Meni Liberty; Commander of the Gaza Division Brig. Gen. Liron Batito; and additional commanders, according to the military.