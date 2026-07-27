IDF soldier found dead at central Israel base

An Israel Defense Forces soldier was found dead on Sunday night at a military base in central Israel, the military said.

The Military Police Criminal Investigation Division has opened an investigation into the circumstances of the death. Upon its completion, the findings will be forwarded to the Military Advocate General’s Corps for review.

The soldier’s family has been notified, the IDF said, adding that it “shares in the family’s grief and will continue to support them.”

A military source told JNS the circumstances remain under investigation and declined to provide further details, warning that additional publication beyond the official statement could harm the bereaved family.