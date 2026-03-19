Iranian missile attacks on Israel kill Thai worker, four Palestinians

A foreign worker in central Israel and four Palestinian women in southern Judea were killed by Iranian missile attacks overnight Wednesday, according to Israeli medical officials.

The Thai worker, approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead on the scene by Israel’s Magen David Adom, the emergency service stated just after midnight Israel time.

President Isaac Herzog called Thailand’s Ambassador Boonyarit Vichienpuntu later on Thursday to express “his deepest condolences over the death of Thai citizen Walin Chayut, who was killed in an Iranian missile attack on Moshav Adanim,” according to a statement from the President’s Office.

Approximately an hour earlier, missile fragments “hit a metal caravan used as a women’s salon” in the Hebron-area village of Beit Awwa, killing at least four people and wounding 13, the Palestinian Authority’s Wafa news agency reported, citing the Palestinian Health Ministry.

The four victims were identified in the report as family members Mais Ghazi Masalmeh, 17, Sahira Rizq Masalmeh, 50, Amal Sobhi Abdel Karim Matawa’ Masalmeh, 36, and Asil Samir Masalmeh, 32, who was six months pregnant, per the ministry.

“The Iranian regime deliberately uses cluster munitions to target civilians—Jews and Arabs alike—0with missiles designed to cause wide-scale indiscriminate harm,” Israel’s Foreign Ministry said in an X post on Thursday morning.

Three Palestinian women killed in Bayt Awa by an Iranian cluster missile strike captured on camera by Jewish residents in nearby Asael.



The Iranian regime deliberately uses cluster munitions to target civilians - Jews and Arabs alike - with missiles designed to cause wide-scale… pic.twitter.com/gfvdMto306 — Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) March 19, 2026

Another Iranian munition hit the community of Neta, located some seven miles southwest of Beit Awwa across the Green Line, damaging a residential home but causing no injuries, according to Israeli rescue services.

Israel’s Channel 12 News also reported “extensive damage” to a residential structure in the Tel Aviv area due to an Iranian missile.

CCTV footage shows the moment that a cluster munition from an Iranian medium-range ballistic missile struck a home tonight in the Jewish settlement of Neta in Southern Israel. pic.twitter.com/5KsHtoCXd4 — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) March 18, 2026

The Iranian regime between 10 p.m. on Wednesday and 7 a.m. on Thursday launched at least five missile barrages toward the Jewish state, according to the Israel Defense Forces Home Front Command, sending millions of civilians into shelters in the center, north and south of the country throughout the night.

Air-raid sirens continued to blare throughout the Jewish state during the day on Thursday, warning of Iranian missile attacks targeting the center, Jerusalem and northern regions, though no casualties or damage were reported.

At least 21 people, all noncombatants, have been killed in Israel as a result of hundreds of Iranian ballistic missile attacks since the start of the war with the Islamic Republic on Feb. 28.

Overnight Tuesday, an elderly Israeli couple was killed when an apparent cluster munition struck their home in the Tel Aviv-area city of Ramat Gan. The casualties were identified as Yaron and Ilana Moshe, both in their 70s.

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion” almost three weeks ago, 3,924 people have sustained war-related injuries requiring evacuation to a hospital, the Israeli Health Ministry said on Thursday morning. Seventy-nine remained hospitalized, including six in serious condition, according to the ministry’s statement.

