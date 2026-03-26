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News   Israel News

Israel foils Hamas cell plotting kidnapping, attacks

Israeli forces stopped a 10-member terrorist gang in Samaria that carried out bombings on troops and planned more assaults.

Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff

Israel foils Hamas cell plotting kidnapping, attacks

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The entrance to a tunnel dug by a Hamas cell behind a suspect’s home in the Samaria village of Beita, intended to hold hostages. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.
The entrance to a tunnel dug by a Hamas cell behind a suspect’s home in the Samaria village of Beita, intended to hold hostages. Credit: Israel Police Spokesperson’s Unit.

Israeli security forces said on Wednesday that they foiled a Hamas terror cell of 10 Palestinians from Samaria who carried out several roadside bomb attacks against Israeli troops and planned additional large-scale assaults, including a kidnapping.

According to a joint statement from the Israel Police, Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) and the Israel Defense Forces, the suspects from the village of Beita, near Nablus, planted explosives that wounded three soldiers, two seriously, in March and April 2025. Investigators said the group also dug a six-meter-deep tunnel behind one suspect’s home intended to hold hostages.

The suspects face charges in a military court, including attempted murder, shooting at a person and attempted kidnapping, authorities said.

Police, the Shin Bet and the IDF said they will continue operations to prevent attacks against Israel.

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