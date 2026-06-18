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News   Israel News

Israel holds special event on preserving the legacy of the fallen

“There is nothing more sacred than the memory of the fallen, and no mission more sacred than commemoration,” said Israeli President Isaac Herzog.

JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the first National Memorial Conference held in Jerusalem on June 17, 2026. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog speaks at the first National Memorial Conference held in Jerusalem on June 17, 2026. Credit: Kobi Gideon/GPO.
(June 18, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s first National Memorial Conference convened in Jerusalem’s International Convention Center on Wednesday to examine ways of preserving the memory of Israel’s fallen soldiers and victims of terrorism for future generations.

The event, titled “Engraved in Eternity,” was initiated by the Bereaved Families and Commemoration Department of the Israeli Defense Ministry and attended by Israeli President Isaac Herzog, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz, Israel Defense Forces Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir and additional Israeli officials and defense leaders, as well as bereaved families.

“Every form of commemoration serves as a constant reminder to all of us, and to future generations, to be worthy of the memory of each and every fallen man and woman,” Herzog stated during the closing ceremony, according to the defense ministry.

“At a time when the State of Israel continues to write one of the most difficult chapters in its history, as we approach the thousandth day of the war, this conference is a unique event. Here, our hearts are directed not only toward the pain of memory and the past, but also beat with a sense of responsibility toward the future,” the president continued.

“There is nothing more sacred than the memory of the fallen, and no mission more sacred than commemoration. Here, at this conference, we pledge to remember them all forever,” he said.

The ministry quoted Katz as saying, “When we commemorate those dearest to us, and when we make their stories eternal, there is a victory in that—a victory that ensures the image and heroism of the fallen will overcome the obstacles of time and forgetfulness and remain with us forever.”

Panel discussions were held throughout the day, including regarding the experience of children growing up alongside loss, and exhibitions and memorial projects were on display.

The conference moreover explored ways in which to memorialize the fallen in public and digital spaces.

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