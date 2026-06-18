Netanyahu and new Mossad head hold first meeting

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held his first meeting with the newly appointed Mossad director, Roman Gofman.

The meeting was held at the Mossad headquarters, located in the Glilot area near Herzliya in Israel’s central region.

ראש הממשלה בנימין נתניהו בפגישת עבודה ראשונה עם ראש המוסד רומן גופמן במטה המוסד. pic.twitter.com/pesdnlSRvU — ראש ממשלת ישראל (@IsraeliPM_heb) June 17, 2026

The Mossad chief assumed his role on June 2, after the High Court of Justice rejected petitions against his appointment filed by several left-wing NGOs.