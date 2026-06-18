JNS Policy Summit to kick off in Jerusalem

The second annual JNS International Policy Summit is scheduled to get underway on Sunday in Jerusalem, just days after the U.S. signed the memorandum of understanding with Iran.

The three-day conference, which will take place at the Waldorf Astoria in Jerusalem, includes keynote addresses by top Israeli government leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, President Isaac Herzog and Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, alongside U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, Fox News host Mark Levin and the head of the World Jewish Congress – Israel Region, Sylvan Adams.

“Israel continues to manage hostilities with Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. Diplomatic relations and the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship are constantly being tested. Antisemitism is rising dramatically. And yet Israel’s economy is strong, and the Jewish state is emerging as a regional superpower,” said JNS CEO Alex Traiman.

“This second JNS International Policy Summit gathers over 200 security experts, politicians, diplomats, legal scholars, policy experts, journalists and influencers to discuss the most important issues facing Israel and the Jewish people. It is among the largest gatherings in Israel this year, and the most important. This summit positions JNS at the center of the pro-Israel ecosystem, and as a key platform for establishing policy, in addition to its critical role in setting Israel’s narrative in mainstream media.”

The conference will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.

The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, which is being preceded by a weekend VIP gathering and tours around the capital, comes one year after the inaugural JNS Summit held in Jerusalem.