Israel imposes further airport restrictions following weekend missile attacks

Israeli Transportation Minister Miri Regev announced additional restrictions on flight operations at Ben-Gurion International Airport, effective Monday afternoon, in the wake of increased Iranian missile attacks on the country over the weekend.

The move, which follows a security assessment and recommendations from officials, will further limit the number of arrivals and departures at Israel’s main international airport to one per hour, with the number of departing passengers allowed on each departing flight reduced to 50 from 120.

“This is an inconvenience, but our commitment to human life is our top priority, and this is where the decision is derived from,” Regev said in a late Sunday night statement. “At any given moment, in accordance with the recommendations of the security establishment and professional bodies, the guidelines may change.”

The limitations will adversely affect thousands of passengers seeking to leave Israel whose flights will be cancelled.

She noted that 140,000 Israelis have returned home since the war broke out last month on repatriation flights operated by Israel’s four airlines led by flag carrier El Al, Israir, Arkia and Air Haifa.

No international airlines have been operating flights to Israel since the outbreak of the war against Iran on Feb. 28, with Israeli carriers offering limited and restricted service, focused on repatriation.

There are no restrictions on land border crossings to Egypt and Jordan, which have served as a gateway to and from Israel over the last three weeks.

Israel’s three smaller carriers have been offering some flights, often on leased airlines, through these airports.

El Al on Monday urged the government to open the small Ramon Airport near the southern Red Sea resort city of Eilat for wartime operations as an alternative to Israel’s main international airport outside of Tel Aviv.

The ongoing war has decimated tourism for the upcoming Passover and Easter holidays, which are typically a high season for travel to and from Israel.

