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Israel launches Climate Tech Fellows Program to tackle climate crisis

The Kinneret Innovation Center in northern Israel was selected to lead the initiative with an annual funding of roughly $1.2 million.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. Credit: Israel Innovation Authority.
Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority. Credit: Israel Innovation Authority.
(Jun. 9, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Innovation Authority on Sunday announced the establishment of the Climate Tech Fellows Program, a 12 million ($4.1 million) shekel investment to find sustainable solutions to the global climate crisis by broadening collaboration between academia, the business industry and policymakers.

Technology innovation hub Kinneret Innovation Center (founded by Kinneret Academic College, Tzemach Industries and Keren Kayemeth Le Israel-Jewish National Fund), in partnership with Maoz, “was selected through a competitive procedure to operate the program, which will receive approximately 3.5 million shekels ($1.2 million) annually over three years,” the authority said.

“The program aims to build a new generation of climate tech leadership, enhance cross-sector collaboration, and help position climate innovation as one of the future growth engines of Israeli High-Tech,” the statement continued.

Dror Bin, CEO of the Israel Innovation Authority, was quoted by his agency as saying, “The world is currently facing major challenges. On one hand, demand for energy is increasing rapidly due to the growth of artificial intelligence and the electrification of entire sectors. On the other hand, there is an urgent need for sustainable solutions in response to the global climate crisis. These challenges create tremendous economic and technological opportunities.”

Participants will undergo a comprehensive training program that includes working on real-world challenges, exposure to advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence and bio-convergence (intersection of biology and technology), and in-depth training on entrepreneurship, investment, public policy and systems-change leadership, the authority added.

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