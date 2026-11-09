Israel Police arrest 50 in nationwide protection-racket crackdown

Israeli police arrested 50 suspects on Monday in nationwide raids targeting alleged protection rackets, following a 10-month undercover investigation. Some 500 police and Border Police officers participated in the operation, led by the Coastal District and the Lahav 433 anti-corruption unit.

According to police, suspects forced contractors to hire their purported security services, collecting tens of thousands of shekels per construction site without providing protection. Investigators suspect the same individuals offering security were also responsible for threatening the contractors.

Those arrested included a local council head in northern Israel and suspected members of the Abu Latif, Khaldi, Hamdoun and Hariri crime organizations, Ynet reported.

The suspects were taken for questioning and were scheduled to appear before the Haifa Magistrate’s Court for detention hearings later on Monday.