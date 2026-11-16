Israeli ambassador accompanies UN envoys into Hamas tunnel in Gaza

Israeli ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon on Sunday led a delegation of U.N. ambassadors and diplomats from Europe, Africa, the Pacific, Latin America and the Caribbean on a visit to a tunnel built by Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

“There, we showed them firsthand the threat that residents of Israeli communities near the Gaza border still face,” Danon tweeted.

The diplomat further stressed that as long as Hamas continued to rearm and rebuild its terrorist capabilities, “Gaza has no future.”

Together with Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor, commander of the IDF’s Southern Command, I accompanied fellow UN ambassadors into a Hamas terror tunnel in Gaza. There, we showed them firsthand the threat that residents of Israeli communities near the Gaza border still face.



Those who echo… pic.twitter.com/H8VSOfV8Li — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 15, 2026

Turning to Hamas’s “disinformation campaign” placing blame on Israel over an alleged humanitarian crisis in the Strip in light of winter, Danon said that the blame should be pointed at Hamas.

The tour in the tunnel was accompanied by commander of the Israel Defense Forces’ Southern Command, Maj. Gen. Yaniv Asor.

Earlier in the day, Danon and the ambassadors visited Israeli communities near the Gaza border.

“We began our visit at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where we saw the homes in which Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent civilians during the [Oct. 7, 2023,] attack,” he shared.

Anyone witnessing this place cannot remain indifferent to what the terrorists from Gaza had committed, he said.

Today, we visited Israeli communities near the Gaza border with a delegation of UN ambassadors. We began our visit at Kibbutz Kfar Aza, where we saw the homes in which Hamas murdered and kidnapped innocent civilians during the October 7 attack.



No one who visits Kfar Aza can… pic.twitter.com/ITtwQWZ8cC — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 15, 2026

The delegation and Danon then met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog and his wife, Michal Herzog, at the President’s Residence in Jerusalem.

“The President briefed the ambassadors on the challenges Israel faces on the international stage,” wrote Danon.

He added that the Jewish state will strengthen its ties with the countries that joined this delegation and maintain “open, direct, and substantive dialogue with their ambassadors at the U.N.”

Together with our delegation of UN ambassadors, I met with President @Isaac_Herzog and his wife, Michal, in Jerusalem. 🇮🇱



The President briefed the ambassadors on the challenges Israel faces on the international stage. We also discussed the latest developments at the UN.



We… pic.twitter.com/DLGlWDwBUS — Danny Danon 🇮🇱 דני דנון (@dannydanon) November 15, 2026

Michal Herzog: Disappointed by UN denial of Oct. 7 sexual violence

In a separate statement, the president said that he had discussed the regional challenges Israel is facing with the envoys.

“The issue of Iran is looming over us, threatening the entire region. There are also issues to resolve here through dialogue with Lebanon, dialogue with Syria, and of course the implementation of U.N. Security Council Resolution 2803 on Gaza, which calls for the disarming of Hamas as the next step, which is the real test for everything,” Herzog said.

“Once Hamas is disarmed, the technocratic government will go in, and there will be a brand new chapter in the history of the people of Gaza, including on the humanitarian issues,” he added.

The president thanked the visiting diplomats and praised Danon for defending Israel at the United Nations.

Michal Herzog addressed the use of sexual violence during the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre and against Israeli hostages held in Gaza, criticizing the response of international organizations.

“The use of sexual violence as a weapon of war on Oct. 7 and thereafter, as we heard the stories from the hostages who came back from Gaza, is a major issue,” she said.

“Frankly, we were very disappointed by some of the international organizations, specifically UN Women, who not only closed their eyes to what happened on Oct. 7, but actually denied it,” she continued.

The first lady said Israeli experts in international law had developed tools, subsequently adopted by the United Nations, for collecting evidence of sexual violence.

“We, as Israeli women, took it upon ourselves to deliver a universal message: not only a message on behalf of the Israeli victims who no longer have a voice because they were murdered, but also on behalf of women around the world,” she said.

Danon said the visit was intended to provide diplomats with a firsthand understanding of Israel’s security challenges.

“We brought the ambassadors to Jerusalem so they could see the reality on the ground firsthand, a reality that is too often distorted in the halls of the United Nations,” he said.