Israeli civilian returned after crossing maritime border into Jordan

An Israeli civilian detained by Jordanian security forces after crossing into Jordanian waters on Saturday was safely returned to the Jewish state on Sunday, the Israel Defense Forces said.

The Royal Jordanian Naval Force arrested the civilian on Saturday and transferred him to the “relevant authorities,” Jordan’s official Petra News Agency reported. Israeli security authorities worked to secure his return, and the IDF warned that crossing into Jordan outside authorized border crossings is illegal and dangerous for Israelis.

Separately, the IDF confirmed to JNS on Sunday that troops arrested several suspects who crossed from Jordan in rubber boats in the Dead Sea area. The suspects were transferred to security forces for questioning. Ynet reported that the suspects, six in total, were migrant workers from Turkey and Sri Lanka, though the IDF did not confirm their identities to JNS.