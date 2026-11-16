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Opinion

Why the negotiating table won’t work with the Iranian regime

An agreement is only as reliable as the willingness of the parties to honor it.

Gerald Platt
Mike Johnson, UANI
House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) speaks next to a captured Iranian Shahed-136 drone at an event organized by United Against Nuclear Iran in Washington, D.C., on May 8, 2025. Credit: UANI.
Gerald Platt
Gerald Platt Gerald Platt
Gerald Platt is a New York-based investor and president of American Friends of Likud.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

A certain naïveté relates to the American approach to dealing with other countries, particularly when their political and cultural traditions differ significantly from our own. Americans tend to place considerable value on gestures of sincerity. If someone looks us squarely in the eye, offers a firm handshake and speaks confidently about reaching an agreement, we instinctively want to believe that person is acting in good faith. Unfortunately, international diplomacy doesn’t always work that way.

When it comes to Iran’s regime, we must distinguish diplomatic appearances from genuine intentions. Iranian leaders have demonstrated considerable skill in using negotiations, carefully worded statements and gestures of conciliation to create the impression that they are prepared to compromise.

This skill has deep cultural roots.

The Iranian bazaar, for example, has traditionally made bargaining an art form. The term bazaari refers to the merchant class, where negotiating over something as ordinary as a pound of potatoes or a bushel of rice can become an elaborate exercise. But there is a fundamental difference between commercial bargaining and the dispute we face today. This conflict is rooted in religious and ideological convictions, making compromise considerably more difficult.

The history of Iran’s nuclear program illustrates why skepticism is warranted. In January 2018, Israel’s Mossad revealed an extensive collection of Iranian nuclear documents detailing “Project Amad,” a military program involving nuclear-warhead design, high-explosive implosion systems, neutron generators and specialized metallurgy.

Although Iran scaled back the project in 2003 under international pressure, key research and personnel were reportedly transferred to other organizations, preserving technical knowledge and capabilities for future work.

Even more troubling were revelations concerning Iran’s acquisition of confidential International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) documents between 2004 and 2006. According to accounts of this intelligence, Iran used the material to anticipate inspectors’ questions, prepare explanations and coordinate responses intended to conceal the military dimensions of its nuclear activities. These revelations raise serious questions about the credibility of Iranian assurances that its nuclear ambitions have always been exclusively peaceful.

Iran has repeatedly used diplomacy as a strategic instrument: buying time, regrouping and advancing its objectives rather than genuinely seeking resolution. Negotiations should not be mistaken for evidence that its fundamental intentions have changed.

We have seen this pattern before. During the Obama administration’s negotiations over the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), I had occasion to meet the chief American negotiator, Wendy Sherman, then-U.S. deputy secretary of state, with a small group. She spoke emphatically about her rapport with the Iranians, describing the positive atmosphere and expressing confidence that they would honor the agreement.

A member of our group reminded her that she had also been involved in negotiations concerning North Korea’s nuclear program. He asked a simple question: “If you failed there, why do you think you can succeed here?”

Her response was equally simple: “Well, the North Koreans lied to us.”

That answer was revealing. North Korea, like Iran, had presented its nuclear program as peaceful, offered concessions and made promises in exchange for sanctions relief. In September 2005, North Korea agreed to an international denuclearization framework that was widely celebrated. The New York Times famously observed, “Diplomacy, it seems, does work after all.”

A year later, North Korea conducted its first nuclear-weapons test.

The lesson should have been unmistakable: An agreement is only as reliable as the willingness of the parties to honor it.

Iran’s own negotiating history offers similar reasons for concern. In July 2016, the Council on Foreign Relations published an article titled “Iran Is Cheating on the Nuclear Deal,” discussing concerns raised by German intelligence about Iranian compliance. Its central warning was that overlooking violations could encourage further cheating, reduce Iran’s nuclear breakout time and increase the danger to its neighbors and the United States.

Diplomacy must have a clearly defined objective.

Perhaps the most revealing account comes from Hassan Rouhani himself. In his 2011 Persian-language memoir, the Iranian president, who served from 2013 to 2021, discussed negotiations with Britain, France and Germany over Iran’s nuclear activities. He described how Iran used the negotiations to create a calm diplomatic environment while continuing to install equipment at its Isfahan uranium conversion facility.

In effect, Rouhani acknowledged that the negotiations provided Iran with valuable time to advance its program. While reassuring Western governments, Iran was also developing underground nuclear infrastructure, including facilities at Natanz and the heavily fortified enrichment facility near Qom. This history illustrates precisely why diplomatic assurances must be measured against verifiable actions.

That is why I view U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach through the lens of former President Ronald Reagan’s famous philosophy: “Trust, but verify.” Reagan understood that diplomacy could be useful, but agreements meant little without verification and accountability. Trust had to be earned through actions, not words.

Negotiations can help avoid unnecessary conflict and create opportunities for peaceful change. But diplomacy must have a clearly defined objective. Another temporary agreement, another promise or pause in a longstanding confrontation does not necessarily resolve anything fundamental.

For me, the word “settlement” has a very different meaning. A temporary agreement with the existing Iranian regime is not a satisfactory resolution. The underlying problem is the nature of the governing system itself. Without fundamental political change, any agreement made cannot produce lasting results.

Prussian military strategist Carl von Clausewitz famously described war as the continuation of politics by other means. His observation is relevant here.

American policymakers often assume that adversaries share our understanding of negotiation: that two sides can enter a room, close the door, sit across a table, and resolve their differences through reason and compromise. That assumption may be dangerously misplaced when dealing with a government whose objectives are rooted in religious and ideological convictions. We should not assume that both sides necessarily share the desire for a negotiated settlement.

Of course, replacing a regime does not automatically produce a stable or democratic government. A meaningful transition would require legitimate leadership, functioning institutions, and respect for the rights and aspirations of the Iranian people. We must also distinguish between Iran’s population and the government that rules over it. The Iranian people should not be held responsible for every policy pursued in their name.

Nevertheless, I don’t see how we can expect a lasting settlement while accepting the continuation of the political structure and regime that created the problem. Success must be measured by what actually changes, not by what is promised across a negotiating table.

If the objective is to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons and continuing to accumulate enriched uranium that could support a weapons program, diplomatic assurances alone will not accomplish it. Any agreement requires credible, enforceable verification. And even then, the underlying intentions of the government remain a central concern.

Another agreement with the existing Iranian regime is not a satisfactory final settlement. A genuine transition away from that regime, accompanied by the emergence of a fundamentally different government, is the necessary starting point for a lasting resolution.

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