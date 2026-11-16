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News   Israel News

US envoy in Beirut to discuss ‘next steps’ as UNIFIL mandate nears end

The peacekeeping force’s mandate is set to expire at the end of the year, followed by a drawdown of its forces.

JNS Staff
Mike Waltz
Mike Waltz, U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, on a trip to Israel, Dec. 10, 2025. Credit: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
(Nov. 16, 2026 / JNS)

U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz landed in Beirut on Sunday as part of a three-day visit to Lebanon and Morocco.

“Lebanon has a real opportunity to chart a sovereign, secure future,” the envoy wrote on X. “America is here to support that, and to be clear about what it takes.”

Waltz said he had come to “hear the truth about the transition and next steps” of U.N. forces and aid agencies.

In Lebanon, he will meet senior government officials to discuss U.S. support for the ceasefire with Israel, the U.S. Mission to the United Nations said. They will also discuss a sovereign Lebanon free from the influence of the Hezbollah terror group and Iran.

Waltz will also meet with U.N. partners to discuss the end of the U.N. Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) mandate and the transfer of security responsibility to the Lebanese government.

In Morocco, he will meet senior officials to discuss continued cooperation under the Abraham Accords and joint regional security efforts. He will also reaffirm U.S. support for resolving the Western Sahara dispute “based on Morocco’s Autonomy Proposal,” the mission said.

UNIFIL withdrawal

In August 2025, a diplomatic source told JNS that the mandate of UNIFIL would be renewed one final time before the force is withdrawn completely from Lebanon.

UNIFIL is tasked with monitoring the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire and helping the Lebanese Armed Forces disarm Hezbollah and restore Lebanese government control to the south of the country.

The Trump administration has called the mission an “abject failure,” citing Hezbollah’s military buildup under its watch. The terror group carried out nearly a year of almost daily attacks on Israel during the Israel-Hamas war before the Jewish state dismantled its leadership and infrastructure.

The White House persuaded Congress to cancel tens of millions of dollars in unspent UNIFIL funding, and Washington rejected a French-led U.N. Security Council draft resolution that failed to include a definitive end date for the mission.

With the UNIFIL mandate now set to expire on Dec. 31, a drawdown period for the peacekeeping force of roughly 8,000 military personnel and 600 civilian staff is expected within the following year.

Israeli Ambassador to the U.N. Danny Danon told JNS on Aug. 28, 2026, that Israel supports “the implementation of the Security Council resolution to end UNIFIL’s mandate in Southern Lebanon, but we oppose the deployment of new international forces in the area. We must not repeat the grave mistake of UNIFIL.”

Israel and the United States instead want to work through the trilateral framework established earlier this year between Washington, Jerusalem and Beirut. The framework is working on political and security tracks to remove the threat of Hezbollah, reestablish Lebanese sovereignty in the southern part of the country and settle international border disputes, with the aim of establishing peace between Israel and Lebanon.

G7 backs EU Support Mission in Lebanon

Last week, the foreign ministers of the G7—Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom and the United States—and a representative of the European Union said they would keep using economic and political pressure to frustrate the Iranian regime’s “ability to sow instability in the region and around the world.”

The ministers said that Hezbollah and other terror groups must disarm and that Lebanon and Israel ought to “make progress implementing the pilot zones to allow for full and verifiable Hezbollah disarmament and Israeli redeployment as the Lebanese Armed Forces deploy.”

The ministers also said they back the European Union Support Mission in Lebanon, announced last month and seen by some as a replacement for UNIFIL.

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