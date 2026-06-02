Israeli deputy FM urges Netanyahu to immediately cancel the Oslo Accords

Deputy Foreign Minister Sharren Haskel revealed on Sunday a letter she sent to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, urging him to abrogate the Oslo Accords, signed in 1993 and 1995, which relinquished full Israeli sovereignty over the Gaza Strip and Judea and Samaria.

A deliberation by the Ministerial Committee on Legislation about the proposal was apparently postponed by Netanyahu, according to the letter.

“I demand that you officially and imminently declare the cancellation of the Oslo Accords and their expiration on the political and international level,” the Hebrew-language letter delivered on May 17 reads.

“It leaves the State of Israel chained to a dangerous political and security framework that has long since expired,” Haskel writes.

“For three decades, the State of Israel has been unilaterally implementing agreements that the other side has been trampling underfoot. While we cling to worthless papers, the Palestinian Authority is waging a multi-pronged campaign against us. It does not stop for a moment its wild incitement to terror, continues to ... steal state land in Area C, and systematically funds the murderers of Jews through its shell associations,” the letter continues.

Haskel goes on to say that Israel must free itself from the “shackles” that deprive the Israel Defense Forces of full freedom of action and comprehensive security responsibility throughout the region.

“Mr. Prime Minister, the security of Israel’s citizens cannot be delayed. Every day that we postpone the decision, we pay for it with our security and sovereignty. The time has come to break the old concept that brought us disasters. ... We do not have the privilege of waiting for a more ‘convenient’ timing. The public that elected us expects us to lead, decide and put an end to the reality in which the Palestinian Authority is a hostile entity masquerading as a partner,” she writes.

The letter explains that since the Oslo Accords have been incorporated into the Israeli legal framework, they can be rescinded only via a legislative procedure.