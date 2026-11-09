Israeli Diaspora minister holds talks with Austria’s right-wing FPÖ

Israeli Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism Minister Amichai Chikli on Monday held talks in Vienna with the Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ), the right-wing party said.

Israel had long boycotted the FPÖ, which was founded by former Nazis in the 1950s.

Chikli met at the Austrian Parliament with Harald Vilimsky, who heads the FPÖ delegation in the European Parliament, and National Council President Walter Rosenkranz.

In a German-language post on X, Vilimsky called the talks “cordial and very informative.”

“It is a joy and an honor for me to be able to accompany him,” he wrote.

Vilimsky noted that the FPÖ had announced in Strasbourg that it would back the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Antisemitism today is “almost entirely imported or left-wing,” Vilimsky said.

Chikli and Vilimsky were joined by Eli Rosen, president of the Jewish Community for Styria, Salzburg and Carinthia, and Knesset lawmaker Ariel Kallner. Kallner, a member of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, chairs the Knesset Delegation for Relations with the European Parliament.