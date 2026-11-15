Israeli DM warns against bringing Ra’am into next government

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz (Likud) warned on Sunday of “grave consequences” for the Jewish state’s security if opposition parties succeed in bringing the United Arab List (Ra’am) into a new government.

In a Hebrew-language statement, Katz cited Egypt’s recent move to permanently outlaw the Muslim Brotherhood. Ra’am maintains close ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas.

The United States welcomed Cairo’s decision, as did many Arab states, the defense minister noted.

“Only here in Israel are there those who are working, even after the events of Oct. 7, [2023,] to bring Hamas’s sister movement into the coalition and the government,” he said.

Ra’am leader Mansour Abbas “is not even willing to define Hamas as a terrorist organization,” said Katz.

“Those willing to topple the president of the largest and strongest Arab state in the name of extreme Islamist ideology will not hesitate to slaughter the Jewish state if given the chance,” he added.

He was referring to what he described as the Muslim Brotherhood’s plans to stir up a revolution against Egyptian President Fattah Abdel el-Sisi.

He called for broad national agreement among Zionist parties not to cooperate “in any way” with Islamist and nationalist Arab parties that “maintain ties with Israel’s enemies.”