Israeli forces destroy explosive device near Tulkarem
(Nov. 4, 2026 / JNS)
Israeli forces destroyed an explosive device near Tulkarem in Samaria on Tuesday after receiving intelligence that it had been planted to target security personnel, the Israel Defense Forces said.
Troops from the Ephraim Regional Brigade and Border Police bomb disposal experts carried out the controlled demolition in the Nur Shams area.
כוחות חטיבת אפרים וחבלני מג״ב איו״ש פעלו מוקדם יותר היום במרחב נור א-שמס, בעקבות מידע על הימצאות מטען שהוטמן במטרה לפגוע בכוחות הביטחון הפועלים במרחב.— צבא ההגנה לישראל (@idfonline) November 3, 2026
הכוחות השמידו את המטען באופן מבוקר, במטרה להסיר את האיום