Israeli forces seal Hamas tunnel used to hold Hadar Goldin

Israeli forces have sealed a Hamas tunnel in southern Rafah in which Lt. Hadar Goldin was held after being killed and abducted during the 2014 Gaza war, the Israel Defense Forces said on Monday.

The tunnel, more than 16-kilometers (10-miles) in length, was located near the Philadelphi Corridor and was uncovered in a joint operation by the IDF Southern Command, the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit and the Navy’s Shayetet 13. Over the past three months, engineering forces used more than 30,000 cubic meters of concrete to neutralize the underground complex.

⭕️The 16+ kilometer underground tunnel in which LT Hadar Goldin was held has now been sealed, using 30,000+ cubic meters of concrete.



The tunnel complex included ~80 living quarters and served as a Hamas terrorist command-and-control center.



The tunnel was located near the… pic.twitter.com/X5Q3NHoFX7 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 29, 2026

According to the IDF, the tunnel system included roughly 80 rooms and served as a Hamas command-and-control center, including for the Rafah Brigade. The passage ran beneath civilian infrastructure, including residential buildings, mosques, schools and a UNRWA clinic.

Goldin’s remains were returned to Israel for burial in November 2025 as part of a hostage return framework.

IDF strikes Hamas underground terror infrastructure

Israeli forces on Saturday carried out a strike on a Hamas underground site in Deir al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, targeting efforts to rebuild terrorist infrastructure in violation of the ceasefire, the IDF said on Monday.

🎯STRUCK: A Hamas underground terror infrastructure site in Deir al-Balah in Gaza.



In recent weeks, Hamas had been attempting to restore the infrastructure, in violation of the ceasefire. 3 targets within the underground infrastructure site were struck in order to dismantle it. pic.twitter.com/cIivfvuk9u — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 29, 2026

According to the IDF, three targets were hit to dismantle the network. The military accused Hamas of embedding its infrastructure within civilian areas and using residents as human shields.

The IDF said it took measures to reduce civilian harm, including the use of precision munitions and aerial surveillance.

Troops under the Southern Command remain deployed in the area in line with the ceasefire agreement and will continue operations against immediate threats.