Israeli forces seize eight handguns near Jordanian border

Israeli security forces seized eight handguns near the Jordanian border over the weekend after military observers detected suspicious movements in the area, police said.

The weapons, including FN, Glock and Taurus pistols, were found concealed in a bag and were apparently intended to be smuggled into Israel.

In a separate operation in recent days, police, Border Police and Israel Defense Forces troops discovered a bag containing a large quantity of suspected hashish, GPS devices and SIM cards near the eastern border. The seized items were transferred to police forensic investigators.