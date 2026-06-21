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News   Israel News

Israeli, Greek navies deepen ties during visit

The chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff met commanders and toured bases as the services agreed to expand cooperation.

JNS Staff
Israeli Navy commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel, left, shakes hands with Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, during Kataras’s visit to Israel. Credit: IDF.
Israeli Navy commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel (left) and Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, during Kataras’s visit to Israel, June 2026. Credit: IDF.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s navy chief hosted his Greek counterpart for a visit aimed at deepening maritime cooperation, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, met with Israeli Navy commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel and toured naval facilities in Haifa, including missile ships, submarines and the Shayetet 13 (Flotilla 13) commando unit.

Kataras received briefings on operational lessons from the ongoing war and current regional threats, while the two admirals held discussions on maritime security challenges and freedom of navigation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the IDF said.

The Greek admiral also took an aerial tour of northern Israel and visited communities near the Gaza Strip.

The parties agreed to expand cooperation and develop new joint mechanisms, underscoring what the IDF described as a shared commitment to regional stability and closer strategic ties between Israel and Greece.

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