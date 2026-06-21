Israeli, Greek navies deepen ties during visit

Israel’s navy chief hosted his Greek counterpart for a visit aimed at deepening maritime cooperation, the Israel Defense Forces said on Sunday.

Vice Adm. Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, met with Israeli Navy commander Vice Adm. Eyal Harel and toured naval facilities in Haifa, including missile ships, submarines and the Shayetet 13 (Flotilla 13) commando unit.

🇮🇱⚓️🇬🇷Chief of the Hellenic Navy General Staff, Vice Admiral Dimitrios-Eleftherios Kataras, completed an official visit to Israel, during which he met with the Commander of the Israeli Navy, Vice Admiral Eyal Harel.



The visit reflects the depth of the security relationship… pic.twitter.com/EpVgqTdV1S — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 21, 2026

Kataras received briefings on operational lessons from the ongoing war and current regional threats, while the two admirals held discussions on maritime security challenges and freedom of navigation in the Eastern Mediterranean, the IDF said.

The Greek admiral also took an aerial tour of northern Israel and visited communities near the Gaza Strip.

The parties agreed to expand cooperation and develop new joint mechanisms, underscoring what the IDF described as a shared commitment to regional stability and closer strategic ties between Israel and Greece.