Israeli ministry urges int’l community to hold Palestinian Authority accountable

The Palestinian Authority has failed to keep its promises on democracy and terrorism, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.

“The Palestinian Authority promised: Democratic elections, an end to incitement and an end to Pay-for-Slay,” the ministry wrote on X, referring to the P.A. “Martyr’s Fund” and related prisoner payment programs.

“The reality: No elections. Indoctrination to hate persists. Pay-for-Slay increases,” the post continued.

“The world must demand action, not promises,” the ministry added. “The PA must be held accountable.”