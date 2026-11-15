Israeli ministry urges int’l community to hold Palestinian Authority accountable
The Palestinian Authority has failed to keep its promises on democracy and terrorism, Israel’s Foreign Ministry said on Sunday.
“The Palestinian Authority promised: Democratic elections, an end to incitement and an end to Pay-for-Slay,” the ministry wrote on X, referring to the P.A. “Martyr’s Fund” and related prisoner payment programs.
“The reality: No elections. Indoctrination to hate persists. Pay-for-Slay increases,” the post continued.
“The world must demand action, not promises,” the ministry added. “The PA must be held accountable.”
A timely reminder...— Israel Foreign Ministry (@IsraelMFA) November 15, 2026
The Palestinian Authority promised:
Democratic elections, an end to incitement and an end to Pay-for-Slay.
The reality:
No elections.
Indoctrination to hate persists.
Pay-for-Slay increases.
The world must demand action, not promises.
The PA must be held…