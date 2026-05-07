Israeli security firm on unicorn path less than two years after formation
Kela Technologies, which integrates commercial technologies for military uses, has received the financial backing of U.S. billionaires Bill Ackman and Eric Schmidt.
An Israeli defense startup founded in the aftermath of the Oct. 7, 2023, attacks is raising $200 million at a company valuation of $1.2 billion, financial outlet Calcalist reported on Tuesday.
A unicorn is a privately owned startup company valued at over $1 billion that is not listed on a share market.
The firm, Kela Technologies, is developing a platform that integrates civilian technologies to military systems without requiring they undergo major changes.
This allows defense organizations to incorporate new capabilities more quickly and adapt their operations to the evolving battlefield, according to the report.
The company already reached a contract volume worth of $50 million in 2025, it continued.
Among the leading investors in Kela are Stripe and D1 Capital Partners, as well as Bill Ackman (American hedge fund manager) and Eric Schmidt (former CEO of Google).
Kela was founded less than two years ago by Hamutal Meridor together with Alon Dror, Jason Manne and Omer Bar-Ilan.
Meridor is a graduate of the Israel Defense Forces’ intelligence agency Unit 8200 and ran Palantir Technologies’s operations in Israel in the past.