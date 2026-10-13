More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Israel’s Jezreel Valley wins international Wine Tourism award at Croatian event

The Jezreel Valley Wine Route has introduced a digital platform that brings together wineries, farms, restaurants, cafés, heritage sites and more.

JNS Staff
The 11th Iter Vitis Awards, held on Oct. 9, 2026, in Croatia. Israel’s Jezreel Valley received the Best Resilient Practice at the event. Credit: Israel’s Ministry of Tourism.
The 11th Iter Vitis Awards, held on Oct. 9, 2026, in Croatia. Israel’s Jezreel Valley received the Best Resilient Practice at the event. Credit: Israeli Ministry of Tourism.
(Oct. 13, 2026 / JNS)

Israel’s Jezreel Valley received the Best Resilient Practice in Wine Tourism award at the 11th Iter Vitis Awards, held on Friday evening in Ilok, Croatia.

The award recognizes the region’s ability to sustain and develop its wine tourism sector through several challenging years, while supporting local businesses and community initiatives, according to Israel’s Tourism Ministry.

The award was presented at the historic Principovac Manor House as part of the Dunav Wine Festival, attended by representatives from 16 countries.

Iter Vitis—in Latin, “The Way of the Vine”—is a network of interconnected, regional routes and historic paths spanning dozens of countries that cover the entire Mediterranean basin and historical wine cradles.

The Iter Vitis Awards is a certified Cultural Route of the Council of Europe that promotes wine-producing regions, sustainable tourism and international cooperation.

“The Ministry of Tourism is proud to support initiatives that strengthen local businesses and introduce visitors from around the world to Israel’s rich culture and agricultural heritage,” said Michael Izhakov, director-general of Israel’s Tourism Ministry, according to the ministry statement.

“Despite the challenges of recent years, the region has continued to grow and develop its wine tourism,” he added.

According to Iter Vitis, the Jezreel Valley was selected for its commitment to maintaining its wine tourism activities and strengthening local cooperation despite the difficulties posed by war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Jezreel Valley’s “Wine Valley” initiative, established six years ago, connects 18 wineries across the region. Led by the Jezreel Valley Regional Council’s Tourism Department in partnership with local winery owners, the initiative has expanded considerably since its establishment.

New wineries have opened, thousands of acres of vineyards have been planted, and a wine school has been established in the town of Tzipori, located in the Lower Galilee. Festivals and events have also helped connect the valley’s agricultural traditions with its growing tourism sector, according to the ministry.

As part of the region’s tourism development, the Jezreel Valley Wine Route has introduced the Jezreel Valley Taste Pass, a digital platform that brings together wineries, farms, restaurants, cafés, heritage sites, artisan workshops and accommodations.

Through QR codes and interactive maps, visitors can explore the area’s attractions, while smaller businesses benefit from greater visibility alongside established wineries, the ministry noted.

Food and Drink Agriculture
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Staff at Crossfire World Outreach Ministries replace Oct. 7 memorial flags, Springfield, Ore., Oct. 7, 2026. Credit: Courtesy Crossfire World Outreach Ministries.
U.S. News
‘I’ve got more flags. Put them back up,’ says Oregon pastor after vandals destroy church’s Oct. 7 memorial with Israeli flags
“The Jews have moved their entire lives, and they finally have a homeland,” Pastor Aaron Taylor told JNS. “Let them be. There’s one Jewish country.”
October 12, 2026 07:17 PM
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Israeli security forces and first responders at the site of a blast in the Galilee Panhandle, Oct. 12, 2026. Credit: Magen David Adom.
Israel News
One killed, several wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
An initial review suggested that the explosion was “likely caused by an unexploded cluster munition belonging to Hezbollah that had remained in the area,” per the Israel Defense Forces.
October 12, 2026 09:05 AM
Akiva Van Koningsveld
Mark Carney
World News
Canada’s recognition of Palestinian state under fire after PA delays election
Sanctioning Israel while absolving the Palestinians of any accountability is “dangerous,” a Canadian Jewish organization warned.
Oct. 11, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli President Isaac Herzog addressing a delegation of the Consistoire central israélite de France in Jerusalem on Oct. 11, 2026. Photo by Maayan Toaf/GPO.
World News
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
“What we are seeing in Europe today is pure scapegoating. What we are seeing in Europe today is that blaming the Jews has become, once again, the default mode,” said the Israeli president.
Oct. 12, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
02:01
Netanyahu visits students wounded in northern Israel explosion
01:40
IDF strikes kill Hamas, PIJ terrorists in southern Gaza
01:20
Israeli student killed in hike blast named as Elazar Yair Wilensky
00:07
Mental health treatment among Israeli youth up 32% since 2022
16:48
Harvard fired Jewish staffer for taking off on Rosh Hashanah, lawsuit alleges
16:47
Bay Area district discriminated against Jewish, Israeli students, California probe finds
12:59
US, 28 other countries decry Iranian regime threats
12:48
Southern Pennsylvania Hillel gets almost $2 million endowment donation
11:21
Obama endorses El-Sayed for Senate in Michigan
11:11
Galilee explosion likely from Hezbollah cluster munition that hadn’t previously detonated, Israel says
10:31
In departure from norm, Israel letting soldiers deployed out of the country vote in ‘challenging’ environments
10:20
Katz confirms death of boy in Galilee Panhandle blast
10:05
IDF destroys terrorist tunnel network in Southern Lebanon
08:59
Israel demands Dutch city let Hapoel Beersheva fans attend Europa League match
08:53
Netanyahu’s office says PM updated on ‘severe incident’ in the north
08:46
Education Ministry aiding pupils, staff after northern border blast
08:44
IDF dispatches helicopters, troops after Galilee explosion
08:43
Paris urges Abbas to reverse Palestinian election postponement
08:31
IDF troops find M16 rifle hidden behind washing machine in Samaria
08:24
MDA: Some 10 wounded in Galilee Panhandle explosion
08:23
‘Dangerous territory': Herzog slams Europe, where Jewish life is contracting in fear
08:15
Israel Police: Several hurt in blast in northern Israel
08:07
Samaria: Two Palestinians arrested for attacking Jewish shepherd, 15
08:03
EU establishes new security mission to support Lebanese forces
07:45
IDF launches planned military exercise in the Western Galilee
07:22
Geert Wilders: ‘Jew haters rule’ the Netherlands
07:02
Israel, Albania sign expanded economic cooperation agreement
06:41
Bereaved Israelis run Chicago Marathon in memory of loved ones
06:22
Israeli cybersecurity startups raise nearly half of global funding in third quarter
06:01
Herzog: I’ll do ‘everything’ to prevent repeat elections
05:41
Hamas praises decision to award Pillay Nobel Peace Prize
05:22
Regavim urges Netanyahu to close French consulate in Jerusalem
05:02
US urges ‘extreme caution’ at Saudi airports following attacks
04:44
Israel: Abbas still ruling PA two decades into 4-year term
04:22
Iranian security official: US response to proposed deal ‘inadequate’
04:01
Yesha Council chief warns Supreme Court ruling could lead to another Oct. 7
03:39
Leiter praises Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders over Iron Dome interceptor production
03:22
Netanyahu demands criminal probe of soldiers in ‘NAZA’ film
03:12
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious target over Lebanon’s south
03:01
IDF: Hamas continues to operate within Gaza hospital
02:42
Waltz: Trump will end Iran’s nuclear weapons pursuit
02:19
IDF slays Hamas terror commander who led Oct. 7 Kissufim raid
02:01
Herzog wishes Pope Leo speedy recovery ahead of lung surgery
01:38
Netanyahu condemns deadly Houthi attack on Saudi airport
01:19
IDF fires interceptor at suspicious aerial target in Lebanon
00:07
Israeli embassy booklet challenging ‘genocide’ claim translated into Italian
14:09
2,000-year-old Hasmonean aqueduct section uncovered in Jerusalem
13:08
Belgian king reaffirms commitment to Jewish safety in meeting with Israeli envoy
12:07
US antisemitism envoy honors Israeli hero of flydubai hijacking attempt
11:06
Israeli envoy: PA election delay shows Canada’s recognition ‘was in vain’
More Updates
JNS TV
Israeli Air Force jets strike Houthi military targets in Yemen, about 2,200 kilometers (1,350 miles) from Israel, during an operation that used more than 65 precision munitions guided by military intelligence, Sept. 25, 2025. Source: @IAFsite/X.
JNS TV / JLMinute
Trump weighs new Iran strikes as Houthis escalate attacks on Saudi Arabia
October 12, 2026 07:35 AM
Alex Traiman, Josh Hasten
COLUMNS
Robert Cherry. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
False assumptions about the 1948 war
Robert Cherry
Daniel S. Mariaschin. Credit: B’nai B’rith International.
Opinion
A book on anti-Zionism for anti-Zionists
Daniel S. Mariaschin