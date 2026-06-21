More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

JNS International Policy Summit opens in Jerusalem

The three-day summit will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.

JNS Staff
JNS International Policy Summit 2025. Sunday, April 28. Photo by Shahar Yurman.
JNS International Policy Summit 2025. Sunday, April 28. Photo by Shahar Yurman.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

The second annual JNS International Policy Summit kicked off on Sunday at Jerusalem’s Waldorf Astoria with an opening plenary featuring policymakers and experts discussing “A New Era: Israel, the United States and the World.”

The conference’s opening day will begin with remarks from JNS CEO and Jerusalem Bureau Chief Alex Traiman, followed by addresses from South African Chief Rabbi Warren Goldstein; Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion; U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee; World Jewish Congress Israel President Sylvan Adams; and Brooke Goldstein, founder and executive director of the Lawfare Project.

Also speaking are Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs President Dan Diker; JNS senior contributor Melanie Phillips; Friends of Zion Heritage Center founder Mike Evans; and Victoria Coates, vice president of the Kathryn and Shelby Cullom Davis Institute for National Security and Foreign Policy at the Heritage Foundation.

Best-selling author and nationally syndicated radio and television host Mark Levin was scheduled to deliver the closing address.

JNS Editor-in-Chief Jonathan Tobin will lead the discussion on the future of U.S.-Israel relations with Amiad Cohen, founder and CEO of the Herut Center for Israeli Liberty, Religious Zionism Party lawmaker Ohad Tal and David Wurmser, a senior research fellow at the Jerusalem Center for Security and Foreign Affairs.

A second panel, moderated by JNS host Doron Spielman and focused on “Israel on the Battlefield,” will feature retired British Army Col. Richard Kemp and Jonathan Conricus, a senior fellow at the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.

The third panel, titled “Iran, Iran, Iran” and moderated by international law and international relations expert Yifa Segal, will include Yossi Kuperwasser, head of the Jerusalem Institute for Strategy and Security, and Israeli journalist Emily Schrader.

The final panel, “Faith-Based Diplomacy,” will be moderated by Israel Allies Foundation President Josh Reinstein and will feature Mario Bramnick, a prominent pro-Israel advocate in the Latino community; Pastor Larry Huch of New Beginnings Church; and Troy Miller, president and CEO of the National Religious Broadcasters.

The three-day conference will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.

The 2026 JNS International Policy Summit, which was preceded by a weekend VIP gathering and tours around the capital, comes one year after the inaugural JNS Summit held in Jerusalem.

“Israel continues to manage hostilities with Hamas, Hezbollah and Iran. Diplomatic relations and the future of the U.S.-Israel relationship are constantly being tested. Antisemitism is rising dramatically. And yet Israel’s economy is strong, and the Jewish state is emerging as a regional superpower,” said JNS CEO Alex Traiman.

“This second JNS International Policy Summit gathers over 200 security experts, politicians, diplomats, legal scholars, policy experts, journalists and influencers to discuss the most important issues facing Israel and the Jewish people. It is among the largest gatherings in Israel this year, and the most important. This summit positions JNS at the center of the pro-Israel ecosystem, and as a key platform for establishing policy, in addition to its critical role in setting Israel’s narrative in mainstream media.”

JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Cargo vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos on June 20, 2026, in Muscat, Oman. Photo by Getty Images.
World News
Trump: No Hormuz tolls during 60-day ceasefire
No tolls would be imposed on shipping through the strait after the ceasefire expired even if no agreement was reached, unless the United States decided to levy them, said the U.S. president.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Yitzhak Amit
Israel News
Israeli High Court hears petitions against law reshaping judicial selection committee
Petitioners, including civil rights groups, watchdog organizations, the Israel Bar Association and opposition lawmakers, argue that the amendment will politicize the judicial system.
June 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Israeli soldiers and tanks from the IDF’s 252nd Division operate in the northern Gaza Strip as the unit completes its months-long mission and hands off to the 99th Division. Credit: IDF.
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas moneymen in Gaza airstrike
The terrorists helped funnel some $170 million to Hamas’s “military wing.”
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Mike Huckabee at the JNS International Policy Summit 2025. Monday, April 28
U.S. News
‘Evil’ Hezbollah a ‘malignant cancer’ for Israel and Lebanon, Huckabee says
The Iranian-backed terrorist group has killed hundreds of Americans and is the common enemy of Israel and Lebanon, the ambassador tweeted.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operating in Beit Lahia, in the northern Gaza Strip, on Nov. 28, 2024. Photo by Oren Cohen/Flash90.
Israel News
IDF kills Hamas terrorist tied to ‘Al Jazeera’
An aerial strike in Gaza eliminated a sniper operative who also worked as a photojournalist for the Qatari outlet; his brother, also linked to Hamas and Al Jazeera, was killed in April.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
A sign is seen at the Bürgenstock resort in Lucerne, Switzerland, ahead of talks between the United States and Iran, June 21, 2026. Photo by Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images.
U.S. News
Vance touches down in Switzerland ahead of Iran talks
The U.S. vice president delayed his trip in the wake of hostilities between Israel and Iranian-backed Hezbollah.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
JNS Summit LIVE Kickoff: Israel, U.S. & the World | Netanyahu, Mark Levin, Mike Huckabee & More
JNS 2026 International Policy Summit
JNS Summit opening plenary: Israel, US and the world
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee, analyst Mark Levin and leading voices in government, diplomacy, national security, media and faith open the 2026 JNS International Policy Summit in Jerusalem with a look at Israel, the United States and the world in a new era.
June 21, 2026 03:47 AM
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips