More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

United Nations has long said UNRWA is irreplaceable, but lawyer for Palestinians who received its services admits agency can be legally bypassed

Israel has “a right to kick out and stop working with UNRWA any time it wants,” the legal scholar Eugene Kontorovich told JNS. “Moreover, it’s not even obligated to work with any U.N. agency, only to ensure that certain humanitarian needs are met.”

Mike Wagenheim
UNRWA, Gaza
The U.N. Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) building in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip, July 26, 2018. Credit: Abed Rahim Khatib/Flash90.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

During an Israeli High Court of Justice hearing this week, a judge asked Suhad Bishara, a lawyer for recipients of United Nations Relief and Works Agency aid and services, who say that recent Israeli legislation barring UNRWA operations in Israel has harmed them, if the Jewish state is obligated legally to cooperate with UNRWA.

The United Nations and others have said that the agency is the only one that can provide for Palestinian needs, and that Israel has violated international law by restricting its operations, and by criminalizing communication between Israeli and UNRWA officials. The global body was among those to decry efforts of the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation to deliver supplies directly to Palestinians without Hamas interference.

Asked if Israel could legally work with another entity, besides UNRWA, to secure essential services in the Gaza Strip, the lawyer said that the relevant Israeli legislation did not immediately provide enough UNRWA alternatives but that a different U.N. agency could legally provide adequate services.

Israel has presented evidence that UNRWA staffers participated directly in the Oct. 7 terror attacks and that Palestinian terrorists and those with ties to Palestinian terror were employed at the U.N. agency.

JNS asked Farhan Haq, a spokesman for António Guterres, secretary-general of the United Nations, during a press briefing on Monday about the U.N. view on Bishara’s legal analysis.

“Our position has always been that the work of the U.N. Relief and Works Agency is vital to our humanitarian efforts and our efforts in terms of dealing with the local population throughout” Palestinian-controlled territory, “as well as in neighboring countries,” Haq said.

“We have called for all to respect that,” he told JNS.

The U.N. spokesman did not dispute Bishara’s professional opinion that an alternative could legally replace UNRWA in delivering services to Palestinians.

At the U.N. briefing, Haq referred JNS to a non-binding, October 2025 advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice, in which the principal U.N. judicial body based in The Hague states that Israel is obligated “to agree to and facilitate by all means at its disposal relief schemes.”

Those schemes include “relief provided by the United Nations and its entities, in particular the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, other international organizations and third states, and not to impede such relief,” the opinion states.

The court qualified the decision. The obligation only exists “so long as that population is inadequately supplied,” the opinion states.

The U.N. court also stated that its non-binding opinion is that Israel “has an obligation to cooperate in good faith with the United Nations by providing every assistance in any action it takes in accordance with the charter of the United Nations, including the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East.”

JNS sought clarification from the International Court of Justice.

“As a matter of practice, the court does not comment on advisory opinions it has issued,” a spokesman for the court told JNS.

The Israeli High Court expressed much skepticism that any of the petitioners, who previously received UNRWA aid and services, could prove based on the evidence provided that they had been harmed by the Israeli laws. It urged the plaintiffs to withdraw their case and provided them with 10 days to respond.

Eugene Kontorovich, a law professor at George Mason University and a senior legal fellow at the Advancing American Freedom Foundation, told JNS that there is no international law that says that Israel lacks “a right to kick out and stop working with UNRWA any time it wants.”

“That’s exactly what Israel did,” Kontorovich said. “Moreover, it’s not even obligated to work with any U.N. agency, only to ensure that certain humanitarian needs are met.”

The legal scholar told JNS that the Board of Peace, which U.S. President Donald Trump created and which a U.N. Security Council resolution backs, has now shouldered that responsibility.

“At this point, in terms of Gaza, that obligation now falls on the Board of Peace,” Kontorovich said. “Not on Israel.”

United Nations Legal Affairs
Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim Mike Wagenheim
Mike Wagenheim is a Washington-based correspondent for JNS, primarily covering the U.S. State Department and Congress. He is the senior U.S. correspondent at the Israel-based i24NEWS TV network.
EXPLORE JNS
El-Sayed
U.S. News
‘AP’ calls Michigan primary for El-Sayed, RJC says Dems elected ‘most antisemitic US Senate candidate in America’
Alyza Lewin, president of U.S. affairs at the Combat Antisemitism Movement, stated that El-Sayed’s victory “should raise alarm bells for Jewish Americans across the country and everyone who believes in civil rights for all.”
August 5, 2026 09:41 AM
JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu attends a vote at the Knesset in Jerusalem, July 16, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Netanyahu: IDF won’t withdraw from Gaza before Hamas disarms
“We are standing firm on our interests,” Israel’s prime minister said in relation to the Board of Peace’s 15-point Roadmap for Gaza.
August 5, 2026 03:32 AM
JNS Staff
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media after signing an executive order establishing the President's Military Spouse Commission in the Oval Office at the White House on Aug. 3, 2026 in Washington, DC. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump slams Iran’s ‘duplicitous’ denial of diplomatic talks
The U.S. president insists that American naval forces are maintaining a strict blockade until Tehran agrees to a deal or total surrender.
Aug. 4, 2026
Joshua Marks
Montreal fire
World News
‘Thank God, my father isn’t alive to see this,’ says owner of Montreal building in which kosher restaurant torched
“You try to take us down, we’ll come back bigger and better,” Howard Szalavetz told JNS of plans to rebuild the restaurant as police probe the fire as a possible hate crime.
Aug. 3, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
09:55
Circuit court tosses lawsuit calling for Palm Beach County to boycott Israel Bonds
09:55
IDF launches strikes in Southern Lebanon after ‘blatant violation’ of ceasefire by Hezbollah
09:28
IDF issues evacuation warning to residents of Al-Mansouri, Lebanon, citing Hezbollah ceasefire violations
08:21
Arab, Islamic foreign ministers meet in Amman to discuss Israeli policies in Jerusalem
07:47
Israeli High Court freezes hundreds of millions in approved budgets, including for Haredi education
07:33
Religious Zionism MK: Break-in attempt at party HQ shows left ‘lost connection to reality’
07:10
Israeli official: Missile interceptor supply no obstacle to renewing war with Iran
07:02
Far-left Israelis target Religious Zionism Party HQ
06:45
Pezeshkian: Palestinian cause ‘unalterable principle’ of Iran’s foreign policy
05:47
IDF dismantles southern Gaza terror tunnel route containing dozens of rockets
05:36
CENTCOM: US forces aided 1,000-plus ships through Strait of Hormuz
05:12
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian in Jericho for pro-terror incitement
04:50
Sylvan Adams: Mamdani, radical allies a ‘Trojan horse’ in US politics
04:35
Hegseth rejects ‘CNN’ report on depleted US missile interceptors
04:11
Italy’s top diplomat condemns antisemitic threats in Bulgaria
03:46
Canadian Jewish group renews call to list Palestine Action as terrorist entity
03:26
Danon likens Mamdani to ousted ICC prosecutor Khan, says both spread ‘lies’ about Israel
03:10
Israel names 2026 Defense Minister’s Shield Award winners
02:54
AFJS donates new tractor to Jordan Valley farm
02:46
COGAT: More than 2 million tons of food entered Gaza during ceasefire
02:28
Israel Police arrest two for allegedly desecrating memorial site
02:26
Lebanese PM: Hezbollah drew country into war with Israel
01:59
New Israeli ambassador to Japan ‘honored’ to begin mission
01:53
Southern Lebanon: IDF troops dismantle Hezbollah tunnel, seize arms cache
01:36
Huckabee ‘delighted’ by Oceanic island’s opening of Jerusalem embassy
01:16
Anti-Israel El-Sayed leads by just 1.8 points over AIPAC-backed Stevens, 82% of votes counted in closely-watched Michigan Dem Senate primary
00:58
Trump: Iran will ‘never’ obtain nuclear bomb, Strait of Hormuz will open ‘very soon’
00:37
Netanyahu: IDF won’t withdraw from Gaza until Hamas fully disarmed
00:07
Bereaved father thanks Hapoel Tel Aviv for honoring fallen soldiers
00:02
GOP candidate Basler advances in Washington state’s 9th, defeating anti-Israel socialist
23:42
Adam Smith advances in Washington state’s 9th District
23:10
El-Sayed leads by 3.5 points with 45% of votes counted
23:06
No surge in divorce among IDF reservists, review finds
22:06
Stevens lags by 6 points behind anti-Israel El-Sayed in Michigan Dem Senate primary, with 26% of votes counted
21:45
Tlaib wins Dem primary in Michigan 12th
21:27
AIPAC-backed Missouri rep Bell fends off anti-Israel primary challenger, again
21:17
‘Heavily armed’ man arrested at Trump golf course in Los Angeles
18:21
US Justice Department demanded answers from Mamdani about ‘unequal treatment’ of Jews, NY Post reports
18:10
Kaploun says Canada should restrict some visas, broaden terror listings to fight Jew-hatred
17:32
Israeli consul in NY says he met with musician targeted at Pennsylvania eatery for being ‘visibly Jewish’
17:28
Being big-tent party, with democratic socialists, a ‘strength, not a weakness’ for Democrats, Schumer tells CNN
17:03
Leaving Canada due to ‘astounding’ surge of Jew-hatred, prominent Jewish prof says
16:55
Rubio talks global terror threats with Paraguayan vice president
15:44
Saskatchewan synagogue egged during Saturday services
14:05
Israel, Lebanon start talks in Rome
13:37
Indian ship sunk in Yemeni waters, ‘Reuters’ reports
13:15
Iran probably responsible for cyberattacks on US water systems, FBI says
12:14
IDF arrests Islamic Jihad terrorist in Samaria
12:08
Israel says it arrested terror suspect who plotted attack
11:55
Iraq reportedly shipped 30 million barrels of oil via Hormuz in a month despite blockade
More Updates
JNS TV
Pro-Palestinian, Pro-Hamas, Anti-Israel Protesters, May 2021
JNS TV / The Quad
Is Hamas really disarming?
August 4, 2026 02:56 AM
Fleur Hassan-Nahoum
COLUMNS
Senior Contributing Editor
A tale of three ‘anybody but Bibi’ stooges
Ruthie Blum
Brian McDonald. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Israel’s Ceuta mistake could cost it a pro-Israel Spanish government in 2027
Brian McDonald