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Opinion

A cesspool of hatred

Britain’s Green Party is now institutionally racist, anti-Zionist and antisemitic.

Jeremy Havardi
Zack Polanski, the leader of the British Green Party, stands in the shade of a tree in a park as he addresses supporters during a rally in London on June 24, 2026.
Zack Polanski, the leader of the British Green Party, stands in the shade of a tree in a park as he addresses supporters during a rally in London on June 24, 2026.
Jeremy Havardi
Jeremy Havardi Jeremy Havardi
Jeremy Havardi is the director of the B’nai B’rith U.K. Bureau of International Affairs.
(Aug. 5, 2026 / JNS)

In recent years, Britain’s Green Party has transformed itself from a voice of environmental conscience into one of anti-Zionist Jew-baiting. Where once it stood firm on climate change, animal rights and civil liberties, it is now a keffiyeh-plated bastion of Israel-bashing that discredits its founders.

Take the recent vote by Green-run Hackney council to begin the formal process of de-twinning the town from the city of Haifa. Haifa and Hackney have been linked since 1968, with the relationship centered on the connection between Hackney’s Homerton University Hospital and Haifa’s Rambam Medical Center. Despite the material benefit to both parties, the Greens chose to prioritize ideology over pragmatism and racist spite over good sense.

Nothing exposes better the real agenda of the Greens than this motion. If they cared about bringing Arabs and Jews together, about advancing the cause of peace, harmony and coexistence in Israel, they would be nurturing the link with Haifa, not seeking to tear it apart. After all, both cities were chosen for their “harmonious multicultural, multifaith populations and good records in community relations.” Haifa is a place where Jews and Arabs mix in hospitals, shops, restaurants and businesses, and it is within this haven that the persecuted Baha’i people have built their spiritual headquarters.

Yet Green’s manifesto talks of Haifa’s Arabs living “under occupation and apartheid by the Israeli state.” In classic anti-Zionist fashion, the whole of Israel is seen as an illegitimate settler colony that is traducing the rights of indigenous people and engaging in relentless genocide.

To add insult to injury, Mayor Zoë Garbett gave Haifa a deadline of October 7 to reply to the plan to cut ties with Hackney. Given that the date coincides with the worst massacre of Jews in one day since 1945, this was a truly grotesque insult to all Israelis, as well as Jews on her council. (She later apologized.) But when it comes to anything Jewish, the Greens’ moral radar is so dim that it has been effectively extinguished.

Sadly, none of this is surprising for a party that has been consumed by the fires of anti-Zionism.

In March 2026, at a virtual meeting held with some 1,000 members, the party was due to debate a motion that equated Zionism with racism. It called for the abolition of Israel and the establishment of a “single democratic Palestinian State in all of historic Palestine with Jerusalem as its capital.” In addition, it backed the right of the Palestinians to “resistance and liberation from Israeli occupation, domination and subjugation,” asserting that “the struggle to achieve that liberation by all available means under international law is legitimate.”

The motion did not pass for procedural reasons (and may be reinstated), but the message was clear: the belief that mass violence is resistance and Hamas are liberators is growing.

Not surprisingly, the youth section of the party has sought to redefine antisemitism to suit its extreme agenda. A little more than a fortnight ago, Young Greens elected two anti-Zionist co-chairs, Jo Dowbor and Cynthia (“Cyn”) Muthoni. Next, it voted to drop the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s (IHRA) working definition of antisemitism.

Its new guidance states unequivocally that “antisemitism and political opposition to the State of Israel or the ideology of Zionism are not the same thing.” It also legitimizes “drawing comparisons between Israeli policies and historical examples of oppression,” paving the way for activists to liken Israel to Nazi Germany.

One of those who supported Dowbor’s candidacy was Green co-deputy leader Mothin Ali. Ali, who was elected as the party’s deputy leader in 2025, reacted to the October 7 massacre with unashamed glee. On that day, he hailed the “end of white settler colonialism” and added that he defended the right of “indigenous people to fight back.” He wrote on X: “White supremacist European settler colonialism must end.”

None of this is surprising for a party that has been consumed by the fires of anti-Zionism.

Such malodorous prejudice is not confined to party leaders. One Green Party candidate, later dropped by the party, called for “every single Zionist” to be killed and referred to Zionists as “vermin” and “rats.” Another candidate from Bournemouth accused Zionists of killing 20 million Christians and claimed that Zionists “love genocide.” A fellow candidate from Blackheath called on her followers to “burn Zionism to the ground” and celebrated the chant “Death, death to the IDF.” Elsewhere, one shared a post with text that stated: “Ramming a synagogue isn’t antisemitism. It’s revenge.”

In the Greens for Palestine online group, one member said that Jews “murder, bomb and starve” children while another declared that Jews are “an abomination to this planet.” Another person claimed that an arson attack on four ambulances belonging to the Jewish charity Hatzola was a “false flag,” implying it was carried out by Jews themselves. Such incidents show a party weighed down with hostile sentiment towards Jews—essentially, an institutionally racist organization.

Quite often, far-left groups elect a Jewish leader or spokesman; not out of sympathy for Jews, but because that leader acts as a human shield to deflect accusations of antisemitism. Thus, the Green Party decided to elect Zack Polanski as leader in 2025. Polanski has been at the forefront of disseminating the genocide libel against Israel and has supported the anti-Israel marches and demonstrations that have convulsed major Western cities for three years.

Following the stabbing of two Jews in London, Polanski sparked outrage when he said there was a “conversation to be had about whether it’s a perception of unsafety or whether it’s actual unsafety, but neither are acceptable.” Worse, he shared an X post accusing officers of manhandling the man who had stabbed the two Jews, leading to an unprecedented rebuke from the Metropolitan Police Chief.

In a call for “self-moderation,” the Greens for Palestine group told supporters not to post antisemitic comments and reminded them that “we are the good guys.” It is of course typical of modern anti-Zionists to dress up their hatred in progressive clothes and liken themselves to the redeemers of mankind. Yet for British Jews, this is simply an age-old hatred that has mutated to suit the modern age. Thanks to the Green Party, the British left in 2026 is being driven to some truly dark and disturbing places.

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