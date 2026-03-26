More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Knesset Advances ‘Uber Law’ to open Israel’s ride-sharing market

Cross-party bill passed in first reading would allow app-based private transport for the first time.

Mar. 26, 2026
Amelie Botbol

Knesset Advances ‘Uber Law’ to open Israel’s ride-sharing market

JNS original reporting, analysis and opinion pieces are available for republication. Articles not produced by JNS, as identified in the byline, are not eligible for republication.

We offer a limited trial license that allows publishers to republish up to three JNS articles, online or in print, at no cost. JNS retains any and all right, title and interest in all of its intellectual property and other rights.

To republish, copy the HTML using the button provided. This includes the JNS tracking pixel, all paragraph styling and hyperlinks, the author byline and clear credit to Jewish News Syndicate (JNS), all of which must be included in the republished article.

Images and video content are not included in the HTML code or article text, but you are authorized to use photographs from the following sources: Flash90, public domain, Creative Commons licensed images, and any photographs credited to JNS, provided that all applicable attribution and licensing conditions are observed.

If you’re interested in republishing JNS content on a regular basis, complete this form to get started.
Taxis waiting at Ben Gurion International Airport. July 21, 2025. Photo by Nati Shohat/FLASH90 *** Local Caption *** שדה תעופה בן גוריון טיול מונית מוניות חופש
Taxis waiting at Ben-Gurion International Airport, July 21, 2025. Photo by Nati Shohat/Flash90.

The Knesset plenum on Wednesday passed in first reading the so-called “Uber law,” introduced by Likud lawmakers Moshe Passal and Dan Illouz and Blue and White legislator Eitan Ginzburg in cooperation with the Transport Ministry.

The legislation would allow for the first time in Israel paid transportation services in private vehicles via apps and is intended to lower the cost of living, promote competition and align with the technological standard in the Western world.

In January, the Ministerial Committee for Legislation approved the draft bill for government backing.

The proposal will now return to the Knesset Economic Affairs Committee for preparation ahead of its second and third (final) readings.

Under the legislation, drivers would be required to have at least four years of driving experience, undergo specialized training on traffic safety, the prevention of harassment and discrimination, and accessibility for people with disabilities, and provide a medical certificate from a physician familiar with his or her medical history, as well as pass criminal and security background checks.

The service would be operated using vehicles no more than eight years old and equipped with up-to-date safety systems.

Fares would be displayed to customers in advance, and riders would be able to cancel their trip free of charge within three minutes of the driver confirming the trip.

Apps will be required to provide real-time GPS tracking, display the driver’s photo and rating, and comply with strict cybersecurity and privacy standards.

Taxi drivers who decide to give up their cab licenses will be compensated. Taxi drivers will remain the only ones allowed to pick up casual passengers from the street and will retain exclusivity to drive on public transportation routes.

Passal told JNS: “This is a joint initiative of the coalition and the opposition. We want to move it forward, and it is ready.”

Since the start of “Operation Roaring Lion,” the joint Israeli-U.S. campaign against Iran that began on Feb. 28, the Knesset has shifted its focus to war-related matters. Still, Passal stressed that legislative work continues. “We will not give that satisfaction to the Iranian regime,” he said.

As the bill advances through the legislative process, Passal said he expects Uber and other ride-sharing companies to begin operating in Israel. “‘Uber’ is just a code name,” he said. “There is interest from Bolt, Lyft and Zulu, and Israeli apps are also interested. When there is competition, the public benefits—and that is our goal.”

Passal indicated that Uber may also consider launching Uber Eats, introducing competition to Wolt, the dominant player in Israel’s food-delivery market.

“The more ride-sharing there is, the more efficient transportation becomes and the more reasonable prices are,” he said. “This model already exists in 70 or 80 countries—everyone understands it. I am glad to be leading it.”

Moments of consensus

Ginzburg told JNS that the legislation had already passed the Economic Affairs Committee before the war and was cleared for a plenum vote at that time.

“There are moments of consensus. If there are laws we can pass together, even during wartime, then we should,” he said. “The ‘Uber law’ is beneficial for citizens, and we have also passed national insurance legislation for [IDF] reservists, so we are addressing issues beyond the war.”

“With this law, we demonstrated—together with Likud lawmakers—that it is possible to set aside divisions when the initiative is right and supported by both the transport and finance ministers,” the Blue and White MK added. “This is a free-market, forward-looking reform that will allow anyone who chooses to use the service to save money.”

Ginzburg said the primary goal of the legislation is to open one of Israel’s most centralized markets to competition.

“Israelis land in any American or European city, pass through border control, leave the airport, and order a car with the press of a button—seeing who the driver is, their rating, the type of car and the price,” he said. “Then they return to Ben-Gurion Airport and wait in long lines for a taxi, with no real alternative, since trains do not reach every destination.”

“Even for trips within and between cities, it is difficult to find a taxi to reach a specific destination, and when one is available, it is often very expensive,” he added. “Ordering a taxi has become a privilege. Many people cannot afford it, even though they may need it most.”

Ginzburg said the “Uber Law” could represent a consumer revolution in Israel on a scale not seen since the cellular market reform of 2011-12.

“This is one of the most powerful tools to address the high cost of living and improve quality of life,” he said. “It creates a new, competitive market, one that is carefully regulated, smart and efficient. We have learned from other countries where such models have succeeded.”

Previous Uber operations in Israel

Uber previously launched in Israel in August 2014, initially offering a taxi-hailing service through its app that connected passengers with licensed taxis. This was intended to compete with local services like Gett.

Around late 2016, Uber began experimenting with pilots such as Uber Night and Uber Day, which allowed private drivers (not traditional taxi drivers) to carry passengers, labeling what riders paid as “reimbursements” to try to work around regulations.

These services ran mostly in Tel Aviv and mainly on weekends.

In November 2017, the Tel Aviv District Court barred Uber from operating its ride-sharing services using private drivers because they lacked proper taxi licenses and insurance.

Uber faced legal pressure and an indictment for operating without a license from the Transport Ministry.

After the court decision, Uber was effectively restricted from offering broader ride-sharing with private cars under the classic UberX model; it continued mainly as an app for ordering licensed taxis, but uptake was limited.

The COVID pandemic reduced activity sharply, with Uber’s presence in Israel shrinking near to zero before a renewed push.

In July 2022, Uber re-entered the market by partnering with a network of licensed Israeli taxis rather than private drivers—essentially becoming a platform to hail metered taxis via its app in cities such as Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

In June 2023, Uber announced it would end its taxi-hailing service in Israel entirely, citing regulatory uncertainty and limited market share against competitors like Gett and Yango.

Business and Economy
Amelie Botbol
Amelie Botbol Amelie Botbol
Originally from Casablanca, Morocco, Amelie made aliyah in 2014. She specializes in diplomatic affairs and geopolitical analysis and serves as a war correspondent for JNS. She has covered major international developments, including extensive reporting on the hostage crisis in Israel.
EXPLORE JNS
The first cargo aircraft, part of an aerial and maritime airlift to deliver military equipment and munitions to the IDF, lands in Israel, March 2, 2026. Credit: Israel Ministry of Defense.
Israel News
8,000 tons of military equipment delivered to Israel since start of Iran war
More than 200 aircraft and ships have arrived in support of the Israel Defense Forces.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Start-up offices in Sderot, southern Israel, Jan. 2, 2024. Photo by Moshe Shai/FLASH90.
Israel’s pre-seed startups see 17% valuation jump as AI drives competition for top deals
A report by Fusion VC finds fewer investors making more bets, with rising expectations for founders to prove traction quickly in an increasingly concentrated market
Mar. 26, 2026
James Spiro
U.S. President Donald Trump takes questions during a swearing-in ceremony for Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin in the Oval Office of the White House, March 24, 2026. Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.
U.S. News
Trump: Iranian negotiators ‘better get serious soon, before it is too late’
The president urged Tehran to cut a deal before “there is no turning back, and it won’t be pretty.”
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Israel Katz
Israel News
Katz: IRGC naval commander slain
This is “important news for our American partners in reopening the Strait of Hormuz,” the Israeli defense minister said.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Otzma Yehudit Party members Itamar Ben-Gvir (r) and Limor Son Har-Melech at a Knesset House Committee debate over a bill to cancel the citizenship or residency of first-degree relatives of terrorists, Oct. 29, 2024. Credit: Knesset Channel.
Israel News
Knesset committee advances death penalty bill for final votes
Under the proposed law, terrorist murderers would face execution by hanging.
Mar. 26, 2026
David Isaac
Israeli President Isaac Herog
Israel News
WATCH: Herzog praises Lebanese decision at Tel Aviv missile impact site
Peace can be achieved “if the empire of evil from Tehran and its proxies, especially Hezbollah, are wiped out,” said the Israeli president.
Mar. 26, 2026
JNS Staff
Remnants of an Iranian ballistic missile fired at Israel on Oct. 1. 2024 being removed by the IDF and Israeli authorities. Credit: IDF.
JNS TV / Israel Undiplomatic
Trump’s Iran strategy and its impact on Israel
Mar. 26, 2026
Ruthie Blum
THE COLUMN
Moshe Phillips
Column
From pharaoh to the present: The persistence of anti-Jewish conspiracies
Moshe Phillips
Column
Bomb-shelter schmoozing
Ruthie Blum