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News   Israel News

More European carriers resume flights to Israel

U.S. airlines are scheduled to return to Tel Aviv in September.

Etgar Lefkovits
Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Credit: Papito via Wikimedia Commons.
Ben-Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv. Credit: Papito via Wikimedia Commons.
(July 2, 2026 / JNS)

Several major European carriers resumed flights to Israel this week, four months after suspending service due to the outbreak of war with Iran.

Spanish carrier Air Europa, Germany’s Lufthansa and Italy’s ITA Airways became the latest airlines to renew service to Tel Aviv, with Air France scheduled to resume flights by the end of the week.

The move follows the signing of a memorandum of understanding between the United States and Iran that officially halts the fighting between the two countries.

About two dozen international airlines have already resumed service to Tel Aviv, including two Emirati carriers and the European low-cost carrier Wizz Air, since the war against Iran began.

U.S. airlines, led by United and Delta, are scheduled to resume service to Israel starting in September.

The Israeli Transportation Ministry said last week that it reached an understanding with the U.S. military on the departure of dozens of U.S. military jets from a fleet of about 75 U.S. refuelers and cargo jets parked at the Tel Aviv-area airport since the lead-up to the Iran war.

Flight Updates
Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits Etgar Lefkovits
Etgar Lefkovits, an award-winning international journalist, is an Israel correspondent and a feature news writer for JNS. A native of Chicago, he has two decades of experience in journalism, having served as Jerusalem correspondent in one of the world’s most demanding positions. He is currently based in Tel Aviv.
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