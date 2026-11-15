Mossad chief briefed CIA head on Iran during US visit
(Nov. 15, 2026 / JNS)
Mossad Director Roman Gofman returned to Israel on Sunday afternoon following a visit to the United States, during which he briefed senior Trump administration officials, including CIA Director John Ratcliffe, on Israel’s latest intelligence regarding Iran, Ynet reported.
Gofman is expected to attend a meeting of Israel’s Security Cabinet to brief ministers on his discussions in Washington before providing a separate update to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, according to the report.