Israeli FM meets Bundestag president in Berlin

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar on Wednesday met with Bundestag President Julia Klöckner, whom he described as a “true friend” of the Jewish state, as part of his official visit to Germany.

The two discussed bilateral ties between Jerusalem and Berlin, regional developments with Iran and Lebanon, as well as “the importance of combating antisemitism,” Sa’ar tweeted.

“I described the purpose of the IDF’s presence in southern Lebanon: denying Hezbollah’s anti-tank guided missile attacks against our communities and its invasion plans. I also pointed out that Israel is the only country in the region with a growing Christian population,” stated Jerusalem’s top diplomat.

“I’ll continue strengthening the strategic friendship between Israel and Germany!” he added.

Nancy Faeser, a member of the Bundestag for the Social Democratic Party of Germany who previously served as federal minister of the interior, also participated in the meeting.

Honored to meet the President of the German Bundestag @JuliaKloeckner,

a true friend of Israel, in Berlin.

We discussed bilateral ties, Iran, Lebanon and the importance of combating antisemitism.



I described the purpose of the IDF’s presence in southern Lebanon: denying… pic.twitter.com/yot3f8X4F2 — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) May 6, 2026

Sa’ar arrived in Germany on Tuesday for a diplomatic visit that also included engagements with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul.

“Strengthening ties with Germany and the ongoing dialogue with it are central to our foreign policy,” Sa’ar said ahead of his departure. “This is particularly important during this challenging period. Our goal is to deepen our ties with Germany, including our security and economic ties.”