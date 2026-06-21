More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

‘No military does more': Netanyahu thanks West Point expert for defending IDF

“No military takes more measures to minimize civilian casualties than the IDF and no nation is attacked by more propaganda than Israel. Truth and Israel will prevail,” the prime minister said.

JNS Staff
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to soldiers in the IDF’s 96th Division along Israel's eastern border, May 20, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu talks to soldiers in the IDF’s 96th Division along Israel’s eastern border, May 20, 2026. Photo by Kobi Gideon/GPO.
(June 21, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday evening thanked John Spencer, chairman of the Urban Warfare Studies at the Modern War Institute at West Point, for his efforts to correct the record regarding Israel’s efforts to mitigate harm to civilians during military operations in Lebanon and Gaza.

“No nation is attacked by more propaganda than Israel. Truth and Israel will prevail,” the prime minister said in an X post in response to an earlier post by Spencer.

Spencer had written that the “reality is very different from the rhetoric,” with the Israel Defense Forces taking “extraordinary measures to mitigate civilian harm in Lebanon. In fact, as in Gaza, it employs more civilian harm mitigation measures than any military.”

“The IDF issues evacuation warnings through multiple channels including text messages, phone calls, voicemails, flyers, radio, television, and social media. It operates dedicated civilian harm mitigation cells, tracks civilian presence through drones, cell phone data, and other ISR capabilities, and uses rigorous targeting processes that include legal reviews and proportionality assessments for any planned strikes,” he wrote.

“In southern Lebanon, these measures are particularly effective because civilians can move away from military objectives and active combat areas,” he said, adding that in Beirut, IDF warnings are so reliable that Lebanese place cameras in advance to film the strikes.

Defense and Security Hezbollah
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Israeli artist Yaacov Agam at the Agam Museum in Rishon Letzion, Jan. 11, 2026. Photo by Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90.
Israel News
Israeli kinetic art pioneer Yaacov Agam dead at 98
Agam was awarded the Israel Prize for Visual Arts in April.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Sheba Medical Center at Tel HaShomer in Ramat Gan, June 25, 2023. Photo by Yossi Zeliger/TPS.
Israel News
Israel investigating second suspected case of Ebola virus
Laboratory testing is underway.
June 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Head of the Otzma Yehudit faction party Itamar Ben Gvir attends a faction meeting in the Israeli parliament on December 8, 2025. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90 *** Local Caption *** סיעת עוצמה יהודית כנסת בן גביר
Israel News
Ben-Gvir: US-brokered Lebanon truce clears path for new Oct. 7 massacre
“You are not the one who bears the price,” Israel’s national security minister said in remarks directed at Trump.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Gideon Sa'ar
Israel News
JNS International Policy Summit opens in Jerusalem
The three-day summit will include addresses and panels on U.S.-Israel relations, the war with Iran, Israel’s military, diplomatic and legal battles, the wave of global antisemitism in the wake of the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas-led attack as well as relations with the Christian world.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Cargo vessels remain anchored off Port Sultan Qaboos on June 20, 2026, in Muscat, Oman. Photo by Getty Images.
World News
Trump: No Hormuz tolls during 60-day ceasefire
No tolls would be imposed on shipping through the strait after the ceasefire expired even if no agreement was reached, unless the United States decided to levy them, said the U.S. president.
June 21, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli Supreme Court
Israel News
Israeli High Court hears petitions against law reshaping judicial selection committee
Petitioners, including civil rights groups, watchdog organizations, the Israel Bar Association and opposition lawmakers, argue that the amendment will politicize the judicial system.
June 21, 2026
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
JNS TV / True East
The Iran deal and Israel’s next critical decision
June 21, 2026 06:03 AM
Doron Spielman
THE COLUMN
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Make no mistake: A peace deal with Tehran is a blow to Jewish security worldwide
Ben Cohen
Melanie Phillips
Column
Trump’s surrender
Melanie Phillips