Otzma Yehudit slams judge for declaring election results unaffected by foreign interference probe

Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir’s Otzma Yehudit party on Sunday criticized Supreme Court Justice Noam Sohlberg for saying the results of the Oct. 27 election would stand despite a probe into suspected foreign interference.

It was “inconceivable” that Sohlberg, who chairs the Central Elections Committee, “rushes to declare that the results will not change” while the investigation is underway, according to a party statement.

Otzma Yehudit argued that “just a few thousand votes” could move a Knesset seat from Ra’am to the right-wing bloc.

It also accused Israel’s attorney general and the legal advisers to the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet) of improperly pressuring Shin Bet Director David Zini. The party said they were obstructing the investigation.

“We demand a thorough investigation, without a cover-up, without special treatment and without predetermined conclusions,” the party said.