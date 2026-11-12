Palestinian arsonist planned to murder Samaria farmers, police say

A Palestinian terrorist who torched a vehicle near Hananya Farm in Samaria last month had planned to stab its residents, the Israel Police said on Thursday.

Prosecutors intend to charge the Palestinian with attempted murder and planning “military activity,” the statement said.

They also asked the court that he be remanded in custody until the end of the legal proceedings.

The Palestinian, a man in his 30s from the village of Rammun, arrived at the farm on Oct. 5 armed with a gas lighter and a knife.

After he used the lighter to set fire to a vehicle, residents spotted and neutralized him. He was lightly injured and taken to a hospital.