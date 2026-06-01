Palestinian terrorist injures two teens in Judea attack

Two Israeli teenagers were injured, one seriously, when a Palestinian terrorist rammed them with his vehicle at the Gush Etzion Junction in Judea on Sunday evening.

Magen David Adom paramedics evacuated the two victims to Jerusalem’s Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the emergency service said. A 17-year-old girl was in serious condition with lower-body injuries, while a 15-year-old girl sustained moderate facial wounds.

The Israel Defense Forces announced that a soldier “neutralized the terrorist at the scene within a short time.” His condition was not immediately clear.

“When we arrived at the scene of the attack, we saw a great deal of commotion and a vehicle near a bus stop,” Magen David Adom medics Moshe Benita and Chaim Sharabi said in a statement shared by the organization.

“Next to the vehicle lay a 17-year-old girl who was fully conscious and suffering from severe injuries to her lower limbs. We provided her with initial medical treatment at the scene, including stopping the bleeding, and evacuated her by mobile intensive care unit to the hospital in serious condition. Additional MDA teams provided medical treatment to another casualty, a 15-year-old girl in moderate condition who had sustained facial wounds,” the medics stated.

The seriously injured victim was taken for surgery upon arrival at Shaare Zedek Medical Center, the hospital said.

Yisrael Ganz, head of the Binyamin Regional Council and chairman of the Yesha Council umbrella group of Jewish communities, said the attack “reminds the world that the real threat in Judea and Samaria is subhuman individuals who deliberately target young girls and innocent civilians.”

“We stand behind the IDF soldiers and security forces who are acting resolutely to thwart terror, and call for the continued fight against terrorist infrastructure, its financiers and its inciters until a clear victory is achieved in Judea and Samaria,” the regional leader continued.

“These vile attempts to harm us will only strengthen our hold on the land, and the most resolute response will continue to be the expansion of communities and the strengthening of settlement in Gush Etzion and throughout Judea and Samaria,” he concluded.

Gush Etzion Regional Council head Yaron Rosenthal stated, “Our presence here at the Gush Etzion Junction began 100 years ago—we have faced many challenges, and today is also a difficult day.”

“With God’s help, we will continue our hold here on the good mountain of Gush Etzion,” Rosenthal declared.

Palestinian terrorists targeted Israeli Jews in Judea and Samaria at least 5,051 times in 2025, according to figures published by the Rescuers Without Borders (Hatzalah Judea and Samaria) NGO.

The figures do not include the hundreds of violent attacks on Israeli security personnel occurring during ongoing counter-terrorism operations in Arab towns under the control of the Palestinian Authority.

Twenty-four Israelis were murdered in Judea and Samaria in 2025, and more than 400 others were wounded, per the group’s annual report.

The findings, which were cross-checked against official data from Israeli security agencies, included 3,299 instances of rock-throwing, 458 firebomb attacks, 655 attempts to blind drivers with laser pointers, 286 attacks involving explosives and 19 shootings.