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Hochul signs buffer zone bill into law at Met Council breakfast

“Enough is enough,” the New York governor said ahead of the Israel Day on Fifth parade. “The march today is an act of defiance.”

June 1, 2026
Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Hochul buffer bill
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul signs a buffer zone bill alongside Julie Menin, speaker of the New York City Council, and leaders from the Met Council, Jewish Community Relations Council-NY and UJA-Federation of New York at a Met Council breakfast, May 31, 2026. Credit: John McCarten/NYC Council.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

Hours before tens of thousands marched in the Israel Day on Fifth parade in Manhattan, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, a Democrat, signed into law a “buffer bill,” which creates a 50-foot, protester-free space around entrances to houses of worship, at a Met Council breakfast on Sunday.

“Being assaulted verbally and sometimes physically in a state built on the premise that it should be a refuge for people, especially after Oct. 7, is shocking to me as the governor of this state, the hate that it unleashed in our home,” Hochul said.

“Now it is up to us not just to condemn it but to take action against it,” the governor said at the legislative breakfast held by the social services agency.

Hochul added that “nobody has the right to attack someone walking into a synagogue with their family” and that “nobody should have to put up with people screaming at you, condemning you.”

“We will now prohibit it. It will now be a criminal act to harass people at place of worship,” she said.

The new law makes such a disruption a Class B misdemeanor, which can carry a penalty up to 90 days in jail, probation up to a year and fines up to $500 and a permanent criminal record.

“I have had enough,” Hochul said, emphatically. “I have had enough of putting out social media posts condemning the latest symbol of hate etched on the wall of a synagogue or yeshiva. Of people being harassed on our streets and in our subways.”

“This is how we put an end to it right here,” she said.

Aides brought in a ceremonial desk onto the dais, and Hochul formally signed the bill into law, to enthusiastic applause from the audience of about 600.

The legislative breakfast, held this year at the posh event space Cipriani 42nd Street, tends to draw elected officials.

That included New York City Council member Eric Dinowitz, who chairs the council’s Jewish Caucus and is co-chair of its bipartisan task force on Jew-hatred, and Lynn Schulman, a member of the council and vice-chair of its Jewish Caucus.

The Met Council honored Julie Menin, the first Jewish speaker of the City Council, and Mark Levine, city comptroller, at the breakfast. Levine, who is also Jewish, bookended his remarks with Hebrew as he often does when addressing Jewish audiences.

“It should not be controversial that congregants have the right to freely enter and exit their house of worship without intimidation, harassment or injury,” Menin told the audience. “In addition, it should not be controversial for students to enter and exit their respective school without intimidation, harassment or injury.”

Levine, who is charged with investing billions of dollars in New York City public employee retirement funds, said that he will “ensure that our investment portfolio is broad and diverse globally.”

“Yes, that should and will include Israel. This is my commitment to all of you,” he said, concluding with a biblical Hebrew phrase, “be strong and bold.”

The crowd gave sustained applause when Jessica Tisch, commissioner of the New York City Police Department, was recognized.

Tisch said during a press conference last week that the NYPD would secure the parade to a greater extent than in any prior year.

Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen Debra Nussbaum Cohen
Debra Nussbaum Cohen is the New York correspondent for JNS.org. She is an award-winning journalist, who has written about Jewish issues for The New York Times, Wall Street Journal and New York magazine, as well as many Jewish publications. She is also author of Celebrating Your New Jewish Daughter: Creating Jewish Ways to Welcome Baby Girls into the Covenant.
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