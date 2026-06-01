Arrow 3 developer to head Israel’s National Security Council

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday announced his intention to appoint Shmuel Ben Ezra, former head of the Israel Security Agency (Shin Bet)'s Operational Technology and Cyber Division, to lead Israel’s National Security Council and serve as the prime minister’s national security adviser.

“Ben Ezra brings with him more than 30 years of experience in safeguarding Israel’s national security,” said the prime minister.

Ben Ezra has led the development project for the Arrow 3 interceptor missile, which was awarded the Israel Defense Prize in 2017, and during his four years of service at the Shin Bet his role was equivalent to the rank of major general, the statement added.

The appointee holds a bachelor’s degree in applied physics, a master’s degree in applied physics, a master’s degree in business administration and a master’s degree in political science with a focus on national security, the statement further read.

“Ben Ezra is known for innovative thinking and has deep familiarity with the fields of security and technology,” and has years of experience working with government agencies in the United States and around the world, Netanyahu continued.

The premier said that he expects his new adviser to strengthen Israel’s security, diplomatic and economic resilience, while advancing the country as a global technological power.

Gil Reich has been acting national security adviser since October 2025.

Ben Ezra is married to Shifra and they have 12 children.