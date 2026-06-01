IDF soldier killed in combat in Southern Lebanon

The Israel Defense Forces on Monday cleared for publication the name of a soldier killed in combat in Southern Lebanon, after notifying his family.

Staff Sgt. Adam Tzarfati, 20, of Rosh Ha’ayin, served in the Maglan Unit of the Commando Brigade, the IDF said.

In the incident in which Tzarfati fell, a soldier was severely wounded and two additional soldiers lightly wounded, according to the army.

The soldiers were evacuated to receive medical treatment at a hospital and their families have been notified, the military added.

The total death toll among Israeli troops since the start of the War of Redemption—which was triggered by the Hamas-led Oct. 7, 2023, cross-border massacre—now stands at 951, according to official IDF data.

IDF Staff Sgt. Michael Tyukin, 21, from the southern city of Ashkelon, who served in the Givati Brigade’s Reconnaissance Battalion, was killed fighting Iranian-backed Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon on Saturday night, the military announced on Sunday morning. Tyukin was the 14th IDF soldier to be killed by Hezbollah since a shaky ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon went into effect on April 17.

