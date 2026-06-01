WATCH: IDF seizes Beaufort Castle

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday released new footage showing Golani Brigade reconnaissance troops operating at the Beaufort Fortress in Southern Lebanon.

The video, captured via body cameras and drones, documents recent activity at the strategic site, the military said.

Ground troops captured the strategic mountain ridge in southeastern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years, the military said on Sunday.

Israeli forces seized Beaufort Castle near the city of Nabatieh as part of the army’s efforts to “eliminate the direct threat to communities in the Galilee Panhandle, including Metula,” it stated.