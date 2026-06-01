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WATCH: IDF seizes Beaufort Castle

Body cam and drone footage show the first moments the IDF arrived at the strategic mountain ridge in southeastern Lebanon.

June 1, 2026
JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers move through the ruins of Beaufort Castle in southeastern Lebanon after seizing the strategic mountain ridge near Nabatieh as part of an operation to remove threats to communities in Israel’s Galilee Panhandle, including Metula, the military said on May 31, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers move through the ruins of Beaufort Castle in southeastern Lebanon after seizing the strategic mountain ridge near Nabatieh as part of an operation to remove threats to communities in Israel’s Galilee Panhandle, including Metula, the military said on May 31, 2026. Credit: IDF.
( Jun. 1, 2026 / JNS )

The Israel Defense Forces on Sunday released new footage showing Golani Brigade reconnaissance troops operating at the Beaufort Fortress in Southern Lebanon.

The video, captured via body cameras and drones, documents recent activity at the strategic site, the military said.

Ground troops captured the strategic mountain ridge in southeastern Lebanon in their deepest incursion into the country in 26 years, the military said on Sunday.

Israeli forces seized Beaufort Castle near the city of Nabatieh as part of the army’s efforts to “eliminate the direct threat to communities in the Galilee Panhandle, including Metula,” it stated.

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