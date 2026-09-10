More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Renovations completed at Cave of the Patriarchs

The work will allow more worshippers to pray at the site during the High Holidays.

Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
Jews pray outside the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron during Sukkot on Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Eytan Schweber/TPS-IL.
Jews pray outside the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron during Sukkot on Oct. 3, 2023. Photo by Eytan Schweber/TPS-IL.
(Sept. 10, 2026 / Pesach Benson/TPS-IL)

Roof renovations at the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hebron were completed Wednesday after several months of work, Israeli officials said.

The Tomb of the Patriarchs is the burial place of the biblical patriarchs Abraham, Isaac, Jacob and their wives Sarah, Rebecca and Leah, and is one of Israel’s most visited tourist sites.

The completion came as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who also serves as an additional minister within the Defense Ministry with authority over civil affairs in Judea and Samaria, moved to cancel the Hebron agreements and withdraw authority from the Hebron municipality.

Smotrich attended a ceremony marking the project’s completion alongside local officials and security officials.

“This is a historic closing of a circle,” Smotrich said, describing the site as a symbol of Jewish sovereignty. He said the renovations would allow larger numbers of worshippers to pray at the site during the upcoming High Holidays.

The current structure around the tomb was built 2,000 years ago by King Herod the Great. Byzantine and Crusader conquerors turned it into a church. During the Mameluke conquest, the site was converted into a mosque, and Jews were banned from going past the seventh step of a staircase outside the building. Israel liberated the site during the Six-Day War in 1967.

The High Holidays begin with Rosh Hashanah, which starts at sundown on Friday.

Jewish Religion and Thought Judea and Samaria Religion
Pesach Benson/TPS-IL
EXPLORE JNS
Unite Against Terror
U.S. News
Anti-dem socialists rally in Manhattan draws about 300
“We’re here to ensure that another 9/11 never happens again, and we’re not afraid to address that the reason 9/11 happened was because of radical Islamic terrorism,” Jayne Zirkle of Lawfare Project told JNS.
September 9, 2026 04:51 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Rebecca Szlechter
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu visits Mount Hermon, Sept. 9, 2026. Credit: PMO.
Israel News
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
“We will not allow any terrorist army to establish itself on our border. We are committed to defeating the terrorist regime in Iran,” the prime minister said.
September 10, 2026 01:28 AM
JNS Staff
Flag in Ma'ale Efraim
Israel News
UK bans Judea and Samaria products, prompting calls for reprisals
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir pushes for Israeli recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
Sept. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
An Israeli military vehicle operates in the village of Taybeh in Southern Lebanon, near the Lebanon-Israel border, July 22, 2026. Photo by Ayal Margolin/Flash90.
Israel News
Last all-Christian village under Palestinian Authority calls on US citizens, permanent residents to prep for lawsuit
The Taybeh municipality said it was filing a civil case in the United States seeking damages in relation to so-called settler violence.
Sept. 8, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
Breaking News
01:41
Trump vows ‘a lot more’ strikes on Iranian tankers
01:37
‘We will defeat Iran,’ Netanyahu vows from Hermon peak
01:21
Trump: Iran war will end ‘immediately after the election’
01:05
More than 5,000 sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel
00:07
Israel Police to deploy thousands of officers nationwide for High Holidays
23:06
Israeli Defense Ministry launches ’40 Points Plan’ for eastern border
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman