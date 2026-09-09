More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

Jewish groups release ‘Bill of Rights’ to protect K-12 students from antisemitism

The document calls on schools to address Jew-hatred, protect Jewish students’ identities and ensure accurate instruction on Israel and the Holocaust.

School, Children
Children running into a school building. Credit: RDNE Stock project/Pexels.
(Sept. 9, 2026 / JNS)

Antisemitic incidents at non-Jewish K-12 schools remained essentially unchanged in 2025 despite a sharp decline nationwide, prompting five major Jewish organizations to release a “Jewish Students’ Bill of Rights” outlining six steps schools should take to protect Jewish students.

The document, released on Wednesday, calls for school administrators and staff to be equipped to “identify antisemitism and the ways it manifests in modern educational environments” and for schools to have a clear process for reporting and responding to antisemitic incidents.

It also calls for teaching about Jewish culture, diversity, history, the Holocaust, antisemitism and Israel to be accurate and representative. Other provisions call for schools to treat religious observances as excused absences, avoid scheduling events on widely celebrated Jewish holidays and protect Jewish students’ ability to express their identities without bullying or pressure to distance themselves from their connection to Israel.

The final provision calls for educators and curricula to present contested issues in a balanced manner rather than using classrooms to advance specific political or ideological viewpoints.

The bill was created by the Jewish Federations of North America, the Anti-Defamation League, the American Jewish Committee, the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations and StandWithUs.

“No child should have to choose between their education and their identity,” Eric Fingerhut, president and CEO of Jewish Federations of North America, stated. “We are not asking schools for special treatment. We are asking them to give Jewish students the same seriousness and the same protection that every other student in that building already receives.”

The Anti-Defamation League recorded 825 antisemitic incidents at non-Jewish K-12 schools in 2025, compared with 860 in 2024. Nationwide, the ADL recorded 6,274 antisemitic incidents in 2025, a 33% decline from 9,354 in 2024. The organization said incidents at non-Jewish K-12 schools were among the few categories that did not experience a meaningful decline.

“When a school does not know how to identify or respond to antisemitism, the lesson for every Jewish student in that building is that they do not belong,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO and national director of the ADL, stated. “Not one child should be taught that lesson in the classroom. These six standards will set the textbook for what to do.”

“Our schools should be places where students are able to learn not only academics, but also how to be good citizens and good neighbors,” Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee, stated. “This Bill of Rights outlines common-sense principles that will help ensure that Jewish students, like all students, are able to safely, fully and proudly participate in school life.”

William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents, said that while the beginning of the school year is typically “a time of excitement and possibility,” recent years have brought “harassment, bullying, and anxiety in the classroom” for many Jewish students.

“This Bill of Rights makes clear that Jewish students deserve what every student deserves—to learn openly, proudly, and safely,” Daroff stated.

Roz Rothstein, co-founder and CEO of StandWithUs, said that “far too many Jewish students carry the weight of educating others and defending their community against bias and bigotry in K-12 schools.”

“This Bill of Rights sends a vital message—that responsibility should not fall on students alone,” Rothstein stated. “It is time for the adults in the room, educators and administrators, to meet this moment with courage and moral clarity.”

Campus Antisemitism Education Jewish Organizations
EXPLORE JNS
Unite Against Terror
U.S. News
Anti-dem socialists rally in Manhattan draws about 300
“We’re here to ensure that another 9/11 never happens again, and we’re not afraid to address that the reason 9/11 happened was because of radical Islamic terrorism,” Jayne Zirkle, of Lawfare Project, told JNS.
September 9, 2026 04:51 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Rebecca Szlechter
Danon United Nations
World News
Israeli envoy launches UN task force to fight Jew-hatred including ‘right here within the walls’
Danny Danon told JNS that it’s a “team effort” to help bridge the gap between governments saying that they will protect Jews and actually acting to do so.
September 9, 2026 03:20 PM
Rebecca Szlechter
Flag in Ma'ale Efraim
Israel News
UK bans Judea and Samaria products, prompting calls for reprisals
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir pushes for Israeli recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
Sept. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
Hochul Queens kosher store
U.S. News
SCOOP: NY state to distribute $70 million to nonprofits vulnerable to hate crimes
“The Jewish community has been subjected to horrible, horrible acts of antisemitism,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul told JNS exclusively. “It’s on the rise, and we have to do something about it.”
Sept. 7, 2026
Rikki Zagelbaum
Breaking News
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman