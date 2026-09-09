More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   U.S. News

More than 5,000 leaders, public figures sign letter rejecting ‘genocide’ accusation against Israel

“It’s an hour of crisis,” Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, told JNS. “I think it’s a time when you have to try every avenue.”

Jessica Russak-Hoffman, Izzy Salant
Herzog Lipstadt
Isaac Herzog, the Israeli president, meets with Deborah Lipstadt, special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, in Israel, Jan. 8, 2025. Credit: U.S. Embassy Jerusalem.
(Sept. 9, 2026 / JNS)

More than 5,000 leaders and public figures have signed an open letter rejecting the accusation that Israel is committing genocide in Gaza, calling the charge a form of anti-Jewish scapegoating that is fueling antisemitism worldwide.

“It’s an hour of crisis,” Deborah Lipstadt, former U.S. special envoy to monitor and combat antisemitism, told JNS on Wednesday. “I don’t usually sign joint letters, but I said, ‘Why not? Let’s give it a try.’ I don’t know what else we can do, and I think it’s a time when you have to try every avenue.”

“We’re trying everything,” she said.

The letter, released by the nonprofit Creative Community for Peace, says the genocide accusation “has become a dangerous vehicle for scapegoating Jews and fueling antisemitism around the world.”

“We, the undersigned, are outraged and sickened by the latest blood libel to be inflicted on the Jewish people: the lie that Israel committed ‘genocide’ in Gaza. We reject this accusation with contempt,” the letter states.

“There is a vigorous debate within the Jewish community over aspects of how this war was fought, and that is a sign of moral health. So is our pain over every innocent life lost. But we must unite in repudiating the lie of genocide,” it reads. (JNS sought comment from CCFP.)

Lipstadt said the accusations are having a tangible effect on Jews.

“There’s a full-throated attack on Jews,” she told JNS. “When you hear of kids who are putting together their resumes not wanting to mention they were Jewish Studies majors, it’s coming down to the granular.”

“Of course the bigger things, too,” she said, pointing to violent attacks targeting Jewish communities, including the March terrorist attack at Temple Israel in West Bloomfield Township, Mich., the April stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, London, and an August arson attack that destroyed the Nöam kosher restaurant in Montreal.

“Those are the things that grab our attention, but it’s also having a granular effect,” she said, noting that Jewish events routinely require security and describing the expense as a “tax.”

Lisptadt told JNS that while Jew-hatred “used to be seen as something that is wrong, illegitimate and prejudicial, now there’s an attack on those who will call out antisemitism.”

“No longer do we have to fight just the antisemitism, but we have to fight those who would say it’s all performative, it’s all phony, it’s not real,” she said. “We’ve seen it before with Holocaust denial.”

Lipstadt said that she hopes the letter will “reach some people.”

Other signatories include former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson; actors Mayim Bialik, Debra Messing and Patricia Heaton; and William Daroff, CEO of the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Anti-Israel Bias Diaspora Jewry Media
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Jessica Russak-Hoffman is a reporter for JNS in Seattle.
Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant Izzy Salant
Izzy Salant is a Los Angeles-based journalist and social media/digital marketing manager at JNS.
EXPLORE JNS
Unite Against Terror
U.S. News
Anti-dem socialists rally in Manhattan draws about 300
“We’re here to ensure that another 9/11 never happens again, and we’re not afraid to address that the reason 9/11 happened was because of radical Islamic terrorism,” Jayne Zirkle of Lawfare Project told JNS.
September 9, 2026 04:51 PM
Debra Nussbaum Cohen, Rebecca Szlechter
Danon United Nations
World News
Israeli envoy launches UN task force to fight Jew-hatred including ‘right here within the walls’
Danny Danon told JNS that it’s a “team effort” to help bridge the gap between governments saying that they will protect Jews and actually acting to do so.
September 9, 2026 03:20 PM
Rebecca Szlechter
Flag in Ma'ale Efraim
Israel News
UK bans Judea and Samaria products, prompting calls for reprisals
Smotrich calls for Britain’s ambassador to be expelled; Ben-Gvir pushes for Israeli recognition of Argentine sovereignty over the Falkland Islands.
Sept. 8, 2026
JNS Staff
FDNY 9/11
U.S. News
New book reveals how rabbis freed widows, whose husbands were killed on Sept. 11, to remarry
A quarter century after the terror attacks in lower Manhattan, Rabbi Yona Reiss spoke to JNS about the agunah cases handled by the Beth Din of America.
Sept. 7, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Breaking News
15:57
‘Of course’ Mamdani should attend 9/11 commemoration, New York City Council Speaker Julie Menin says
15:31
Brandeis University to open center for Jewish life named for Robert Kraft
15:12
Pakistan warns Iran to rein in Houthis after strikes on Saudi infrastructure
14:28
Blinken says Haaretz report on Oct. 7 hostage offer ‘complete fiction’
13:55
More police at synagogues, yeshivas for High Holidays, NYPD says
13:24
Eight Muslim countries praise UK sanctions on Judea, Samaria
13:16
UN nuclear watchdog reports Iran to Security Council for first time in 20 years
12:01
British PM defends ban on goods from Judea and Samaria, says UK must ‘always stand with the underdog’
09:14
British opposition leader: Labour put politics before UK interests
08:53
Herzog visits IDF canine unit ahead of Rosh Hashanah
08:23
Israel Police launches first ‘Special in Uniform’ volunteer program
08:03
Israel launches initiative against ostracism and bullying in schools
07:42
Israel advances planning for 1,000-plus homes in Judea and Samaria
07:30
Israel opens first resident embassy in Slovenia
07:22
Israeli FM discusses Judea, Samaria goods ban with Canadian Conservative deputy leader
06:51
IDF detains PA police officers who assaulted Israeli
06:33
US ambassador to France honors Jews deported during Holocaust
06:13
US, Israeli envoys meet in Greece to strengthen ‘excellent cooperation’
06:07
CENTCOM denies IRGC claim of hits on US Navy destroyers
05:58
US embassy in Yemen: Houthis must bear consequences of aggression
05:51
Herzog’s Voice of the People opens applications for global Jewish leadership program
05:43
Israel accuses UN of UNRWA ‘cover-up’ after US watchdog finds probe deficiencies
05:32
US Air Force officer shot down over Iran to recount 50-hour ordeal
05:12
IDF chief to wounded troops: ‘We are with you every step of the way’
04:54
Miliband: Israeli response to Judea, Samaria trade ban ‘damaging’
04:51
Israel deploys world’s longest earthquake-detector cable in Dead Sea
04:31
Israeli para taekwondo athlete Omer Barel wins Swiss Open silver
04:11
Netanyahu orders defamation suit against ‘Haaretz’ over UAE warning report
04:02
Israel gives British consulate in eastern Jerusalem 30 days to close
03:52
Somaliland backs US, Taiwan, Israel against terrorism, president says
03:43
Arkansas governor: State won’t do business with those who boycott Israel
03:31
Gaza force commander meets Albanian ministers
03:18
Israeli security forces dismantle Palestinian terror network, five indicted
03:10
IDF to establish new unmanned systems, AI branch
02:49
Barrack meets Syrian foreign minister for talks on lowering regional tensions
02:44
MK Gotliv on sanctions: Remind world of Islamic terror in Judea and Samaria
02:29
Netanyahu’s office denies UAE warned him before Oct. 7
02:09
IRGC says it targeted 10 ships in Strait of Hormuz
01:57
IDF, Shin Bet dismantle three Gaza weapons depots
01:48
Rubio: Iran will lose tankers every time it tries to hit US ships
01:30
Iran fires missiles at Jordan amid clashes with US
01:08
Poll: 86% of Israeli Jews fear Oct. 7 repeat from Judea and Samaria
00:07
Nonprofit lender applies to Bank of Israel to open bank
23:22
US forces destroy five Iranian oil vessels after naval warship targeted
23:06
Daniel Pinsky becomes first Israeli sailor to embark on 250-day global race
16:09
Rubio says US knew about UK sanctions on Israel, adding, ‘We’re not going to do what the UK did’
13:19
IFCJ allocates $8 million in High Holiday support for 150,000 Israelis
11:16
‘We’re right now fighting because we have a certain nation that wanted a nuclear weapon,’ Trump says
10:46
US Treasury Department says it has ‘grounded’ 27 Iranian airlines with ‘sweeping’ sanctions
10:33
Tasmania government says it’s protecting houses of worship, taking ‘strong action’ against Jew-hatred
More Updates
JNS TV
Dr. Nirit Shalev-Khalifa and Dina Grossman from Jerusalem's Yad Ben-Zvi Institute scour a Gaza border community following the Oct. 7, 2023, Hamas massacre. Photo by Sarit Uzieli.
JNS TV / The Quad
Gazan activist condemns Hamas and exposes the Western left
September 9, 2026 06:56 AM
Emily Schrader
COLUMNS
Richard Kemp
Opinion
Political warfare against Israel, led by Russia and China
Richard Kemp
Nira B. Worcman. Credit: Courtesy.
Opinion
Not music to Hamas ears
Nira B. Worcman