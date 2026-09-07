More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   World News

Israeli envoy: Germany cannot be ‘blind in its left eye’

Following the AfD’s historic election gains, Ron Prosor warned that left-wing antisemitism must be confronted as forcefully as extremism on the right.

JNS Staff
Ron Prosor speaks at a conference in New York City, USA. April 29, 2012. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/FLASH90.
Ron Prosor speaks at a conference in New York City, USA. April 29, 2012. Photo by Marc Israel Sellem/POOL/FLASH90.
(Sept. 7, 2026 / JNS)

Amid concern in mainstream political circles in Germany regarding Sunday’s electoral gains by the right-wing Alternative for Germany party (AfD), Israel’s ambassador in Berlin warned that left-wing extremism and antisemitism must not be ignored.

“Germany looks to the right. It must not be blind in its left eye,” Ron Prosor wrote on X. “The danger of right-wing extremism is obvious. It is discussed, named, and condemned. Left-wing antisemitism deserves exactly the same clarity,” he added.

In Sunday’s Saxony-Anhalt state election, the AfD won 43.8% of the vote, up from 20.8% in 2021, becoming the state’s largest party for the first time and finishing just three seats short of an absolute majority in the 83-seat state parliament.

In his X post, Prosor named a recent example, in which youth movement activists tied to the left-wing party Die Linke distributed stickers to students featuring an AK-47 machine gun and the Palestinian flag. “That is not ‘activism’ that can be relativized. A firewall against antisemitism must not recognize any political direction. Jewish life and Israel’s right to exist are red lines—whether attacked by right-wing extremists, left-wing extremists, or Islamists. No blind spots. No excuses. No double standards,” wrote Prosor.

Israel maintains an official policy of non-engagement with AfD, though it has reversed similar policies regarding France’s National Rally party and other right-wing European parties.

One of the main issues raised by critics of AfD has been expressions of pro-Nazi sentiment, including by party representatives.

Last year, an internal AfD panel said it had cleared two AfD politicians, Maximilian Krah and Matthias Helferich, who were sidelined over remarks they made relating to the Nazis.

Krah resigned from the AfD’s federal executive board before the European elections in June 2024 after telling an Italian newspaper that not all members of Adolf Hitler’s SS were “automatically criminals.”

Helferich resigned from AfD’s executive board following the emergence of a leaked internet chat where he said he was “the friendly face of the Nazis.” He later said this was a parody of left-wing criticism against him.

Europe
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and peace envoy, speaks during a joint press conference with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy following their talks in Kyiv, Sept. 6, 2026. Photo by Genya Savilov/AFP via Getty Images.
Israel News
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
The White House peace envoy said Washington had only begun understanding what stripping enclave arms required, calling it “beyond your comprehension.”
September 7, 2026 03:20 AM
JNS Staff
Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar and Naoero’s Vice President and Foreign Minister Lionel Rouwen Aingimea inaugurate Nauru’s embassy in Jerusalem, September 7, 2026. Credit: Shlomi Amselam/GPO.
Israel News
Pacific island nation Nauru opens embassy in Jerusalem
“Our motto is God first, and Israel always has a special place in our hearts,” Naoero Foreign Minister Lionel Aingimea said.
September 7, 2026 05:50 AM
Etgar Lefkovits
American rapper Macklemore performs live on stage during the 5th Lollapalooza Paris Festival on July 19, 2025 in Paris, France. Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images.
U.S. News
IAC urges Ed Sheeran to drop Macklemore after anti-Israel act
The Israeli-American Council launched a petition demanding that concert organizers remove the rapper from the tour after his on-stage calls to “Free Palestine.”
Sept. 6, 2026
JNS Staff
Itamar Ben-Gvir, National Security Minister and chairman of the Otzma Yehudit party, tours on Sept. 4, 2026, the Mahane Yehuda Market in Jerusalem ahead of the upcoming general elections. Photo by Chaim Goldberg/Flash90.
Israel News
Ben-Gvir unveils Gaza emigration plan, vows implementation after election
Israel’s national security minister said his party aims to facilitate the voluntary relocation of about 1.86 million Gazans within seven years.
Sept. 5, 2026
JNS Staff
Breaking News
07:13
Germany challenges ICJ jurisdiction in Gaza ‘genocide’ case
06:56
IDF to review vulnerabilities after surprise drill
06:31
Yossi Dagan calls for ‘full cordon’ of Palestinian towns near Samaria stabbing attack
06:11
Iranian lawmakers back plan to bar sanctioning countries from Strait of Hormuz
05:53
Netanyahu hails troops for slaying terrorist who stabbed Samaria farmer
05:33
IDF kills terrorist who stabbed Israeli in Samaria
05:32
Israeli embassy offers condolences after deaths of two Greek pilots
05:26
Nauru becomes ninth country to open Jerusalem embassy
05:13
Katz vows to capture Samaria terrorist, threatens ‘all-out campaign’ on terror
05:12
Nova massacre survivors, former hostages dance at Auschwitz
04:52
Israel to fund thousands of new safe rooms near Lebanon border
04:31
COGAT: Gaza market prices down 83% since ceasefire began
04:28
Israel accuses Hezbollah of repeated ceasefire violations
04:19
IDF: Manhunt underway for terrorist in Samaria
04:11
Ben-Gvir: Palestinian state an ‘existential threat’ to Jews
04:00
Samaria: Israeli seriously wounded in stabbing attack
03:51
US energy secretary: Nuclear Iran endangers Middle East, world economy
03:44
Stabbing reported at Maoz Yehuda Farm in Samaria
03:31
Galilee man, 19, indicted over alleged ISIS allegiance
03:10
Kushner: Gaza is ‘dystopian,’ built by ‘NGOs and terrorists’
02:49
Nauru set to open embassy in Jerusalem
02:28
IDF strikes Hamas targets in Gaza after military vehicle hit by blast
02:09
Hormuz commodity traffic falls to lowest level since May
01:54
Kushner: Demilitarizing Gaza ‘not going to be easy’
01:19
Aoun urges US action after Israeli strikes in Southern Lebanon
15:10
Avigayil and Muhammad most common baby names chosen by Israeli parents
14:38
Bennett-Lapid party announces candidates list
13:20
Netanyahu threatens Iran if it strikes, says Islamic regime’s ‘end is near’
12:51
Delta and United returning to Israel
11:31
US antisemitism envoy opposes Vilnius building on Jewish cemetery
09:12
Iran’s armed forces chief: US, Israel will fail in ‘soft war’
08:59
Herzog salutes outstanding Israel Police officers in presidential ceremony
08:41
CENTCOM: 92 vessels redirected under Iran blockade
08:13
IDF chief: Military’s ‘baseline posture’ is readiness for surprise attack
07:49
Israeli security forces find rocket in Samaria counter-terror raid
07:28
Half a million worshippers have attended Selichot prayers at Western Wall
07:08
Jerusalem court extends remand of suspect in drugging baby food
06:48
Herzog decries ‘anarchist elements’ behind Judea, Samaria violence
06:27
South Lebanon: IDF hits Hezbollah operatives, infrastructure
06:01
Iranian parliament speaker: ‘The era of proportionate responses is over’
05:40
Friedman to ‘dear friend’ Huckabee: ‘Settler violence libel’ serves Israel’s enemies
05:08
Smotrich: Eisenkot government would evacuate Judea, Samaria communities
04:41
Huckabee: UK government’s antisemitism ‘knows no boundaries’
04:21
IDF to hold large-scale drill in Eilat and Jordan Valley
04:01
Congress members slam reporter’s ‘AIPAC monkey’ remarks about Rep. Jeffries
03:41
Macklemore chants ‘Free Palestine’ at Ed Sheeran’s MetLife Stadium show
03:40
Israeli boy in serious condition after contracting rare brain-eating amoeba
03:20
Iranian military: Strikes on US vessels could expand
02:59
IDF launches surprise country-wide drill
02:34
NSC warns Israelis abroad ahead of High Holidays
More Updates
JNS TV
Trump
JNS TV / Straight Up
Trump is using Reagan’s playbook to bring down Iran
September 6, 2026 06:19 AM
Daniel Seaman
COLUMNS
Ben Cohen. Credit: Courtesy.
Global Focus
Now they want us to commit suicide
Ben Cohen
Opinion
With the approach of the High Holidays, we must remember not to be alone
Rabbi Cary Kozberg