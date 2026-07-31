Security forces arrest wanted Palestinians in anti-terror raid near Hebron

Israeli security forces completed a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in the Beit Ummar area of the Etzion Regional Brigade sector of Judea over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday night.

Beit Ummar is a Palestinian town in Judea located about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) northwest of Hebron and just south of the Gush Etzion bloc.

The operation, conducted jointly by the IDF, Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police, included searches of more than 170 structures, the arrest of wanted suspects and the seizure of various weapons.

According to the military, the operation targeted individuals involved in recent exchanges of gunfire between rival local families. Security officials said there were concerns the violence could spread and threaten nearby Israeli communities.

“The operation was focused on the apprehension of wanted individuals involved in the conflicts,” the IDF said in a statement.

As part of preparations for the operation, the Israel Police arrested another wanted suspect in the area on Wednesday who was allegedly involved in the shootings.