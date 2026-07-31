More
EN
Newsletter
More
Newsletter
EN
Support JNS
News   Israel News

Security forces arrest wanted Palestinians in anti-terror raid near Hebron

Joint IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police operation targeted suspects linked to armed clan violence amid fears the shootings could threaten nearby Israeli communities.

JNS Staff
Israeli soldiers operate during a counterterrorism raid in the Beit Ummar area of the Etzion Regional Brigade, July 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
Israeli soldiers operate during a counter-terrorism raid in the Beit Ummar area of the Etzion Regional Brigade sector of responsibility in Judea, July 30, 2026. Credit: IDF.
(July 31, 2026 / JNS)

Israeli security forces completed a large-scale counter-terrorism operation in the Beit Ummar area of the Etzion Regional Brigade sector of Judea over the past 24 hours, the Israel Defense Forces said on Thursday night.

Beit Ummar is a Palestinian town in Judea located about 11 kilometers (6.8 miles) northwest of Hebron and just south of the Gush Etzion bloc.

The operation, conducted jointly by the IDF, Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) and Israel Border Police, included searches of more than 170 structures, the arrest of wanted suspects and the seizure of various weapons.

According to the military, the operation targeted individuals involved in recent exchanges of gunfire between rival local families. Security officials said there were concerns the violence could spread and threaten nearby Israeli communities.

“The operation was focused on the apprehension of wanted individuals involved in the conflicts,” the IDF said in a statement.

As part of preparations for the operation, the Israel Police arrested another wanted suspect in the area on Wednesday who was allegedly involved in the shootings.

Judea and Samaria Defense and Security Terrorism
JNS Staff
JNS Staff JNS Staff
See more from JNS Staff
EXPLORE JNS
Nickolay Mladenov, the high representative for the International Board of Peace overseeing the ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, speaks during a press conference for the foreign media in Jerusalem, May 13, 2026. Photo by Yonatan Sindel/Flash90.
Israel News
Board of Peace, Mladenov hail ‘historic’ agreement on Hamas disarmament
Israeli sources said the 15-point roadmap does not fully address Jerusalem’s demand for Hamas’s complete demilitarization before any IDF withdrawal from Gaza.
July 31, 2026
JNS Staff
Huwara
Israel News
Threat level raised for Zvi Sukkot after MK tours Arab schools
“Anyone who tries to hurt me will get a bullet in the head,” the Knesset member told JNS.
July 31, 2026
Akiva Van Koningsveld, Amelie Botbol
U.S. Department of Justice
U.S. News
Justice Department threatens to sue Maryland county over synagogue gun ban
“History teaches us that houses of worship are vulnerable to armed attacks,” the U.S. Justice Department stated.
July 30, 2026
Jessica Russak-Hoffman
Hezbollah
Israel News
Israel destroys terror tunnels in Lebanon
Hezbollah planned to use the infrastructure to invade communities in the Galilee, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said.
July 30, 2026
JNS Staff
Trump Board of Peace
U.S. News
Hamas has agreed to disarm, Trump says
The pact, which the terrorist group has yet to confirm accepting, “is a critical step toward Gaza finally being governed by a new Palestinian ‌government,” the U.S. president and Board of Peace chair said.
July 30, 2026
Mike Wagenheim
School classroom college university education lecture
U.S. News
SCOOP: California district didn’t do enough when student told teacher of Jewish peer, ‘they deserved the Holocaust,’ state probe finds
Lilac Kibel told JNS that her son said, “I just want to disappear. I don’t want to be in this scenario. I didn’t choose it. Why me?”
July 30, 2026
Aaron Bandler
Think Twice
American Jews need to ‘get off their knees and fight’
“Think Twice” with Jonathan Tobin and guest Batya Ungar-Sargon, Ep. 232
July 30, 2026 05:00 PM
Jonathan S. Tobin
THE COLUMN
Melanie Phillips
Senior Contributor
The tragic Israel wedge
Melanie Phillips
Jonathan S. Tobin
Editor-in-Chief
Netanyahu didn’t lose the Democrats for Israel
Jonathan S. Tobin