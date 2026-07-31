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News   Israel News

Israel destroys terror tunnels in southern Lebanon

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the IDF destroyed terror tunnels which Hezbollah planned to use to invade communities in the Galilee.

Hezbollah
Palestinians stand near a Hezbollah flag in Ramallah, Samaria, on Aug. 9, 2006. Credit: Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90.
(July 30, 2026 / JNS)

The Israel Defense Forces destroyed terror tunnels in the Beaufort area of southern Lebanon, which Hezbollah planned to use to invade communities in the Galilee, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Thursday.

“The tunnels were blown up using approximately 700 tons of explosives, as part of the IDF’s systematic operation to destroy all of Hezbollah’s terror infrastructure in southern Lebanon,” Netanyahu stated.

He added that the operation follows Hezbollah’s “blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement” on Wednesday.

“The State of Israel will not accept any violation of the ceasefire agreement,” Netanyahu said. “Any attempt by Hezbollah to harm IDF forces or Israeli citizens will be met with a harsh and powerful response that will exact a heavy price from the terror organization.”

Netanyahu added that the IDF will remain in the southern Lebanon security zone and continue to destroy terror infrastructure.

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